Microsoft and Qualcomm have officially ushered in the new era of Windows on Arm with the release of Copilot+ laptops. For now, they use Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus or Snapdragon X Elite platforms, which are Arm-based processors. Due to the early performance, battery life, and efficiency improvements, it's easy to get excited about this "Apple silicon moment" for Windows. However, the Windows on Arm movement will be much different from how the Apple silicon transition played out.

Apple ditched Intel for Apple silicon unilaterally on all the best Macs, and that decision made it easy for consumers. There are only a few different variants of M-series chips, and they all generally run the same across various computers and form factors. To the consumer, the only thing that really needs to be considered is whether your Apple silicon Mac has an active cooling system. Otherwise, it doesn't matter whether you're getting the M2 chip in the $600 Mac Mini or the $1,000 MacBook Air — it'll run basically the same.

It's not as easy to navigate the Copilot+ brand and Snapdragon X platform on the best Windows laptops. There are things to think about before buying a Snapdragon X laptop that you don't have to consider when you pick out an Apple silicon Mac — like performance disparities across laptop models, competing chips from Intel and AMD, and overall app optimization.

3 Performance varies by device

Manufacturers can tune the Snapdragon X to their preferences

Part of the reason Apple found success with in-house silicon is that the company controls nearly everything about Mac computers. Qualcomm replicated a lot about Apple silicon with Snapdragon X, but it can't emulate Apple's level of integration. What does that mean for buyers? In essence, it means that the particular model of Snapdragon X Plus or X Elite laptop you choose matters. There are four types of Snapdragon X Elite chips (X1E-00-1DE, X1E-84-100, X1E-80-100, X1E-78-100) and one Snapdragon X Plus chip (X1P-64-100). These variations can have differences in clock speed and/or TDP that could affect performance.

TDP stands for thermal design power, and the thermal design part is important to remember. While Qualcomm is the one designing the Snapdragon X chips, it's the PC manufacturers who are designing the thermal cooling solutions and batteries for these laptops. Performance can vary between laptop models with the same exact Snapdragon X chip, and that's something you don't usually have to worry about on Apple silicon Macs. Things like battery capacity, thermal thresholds, and overall system efficiency can make one Snapdragon X laptop perform better than another.

For what it's worth, people buying Windows laptops are used to this — x86 processors have similar performance variations across laptop models due to these same configurations. However, it may matter more for Windows on Arm laptops. There is already a performance hit when running emulated x86 apps, so you'll want the absolute most performance you can pull out of the Snapdragon X Plus or X Elite chips. Before choosing your Snapdragon X laptop, check how performance varies across brands.

It's also worth mentioning that there have been a few hiccups with Snapdragon X laptops so far, and the problems have been due to the way the chips are tuned by OEMs. The first users to receive Galaxy Book 4 Edge laptops, as documented by a Reddit thread, noticed strange clock speeds and low performance. By the time the laptop's official release date came around, Samsung shipped a firmware update that solved the problems. HP experienced similar performance issues with its EliteBook Ultra, but seems to have fixed the problems with a new BIOS update. It all goes to show that the laptop model you pick matters, and that choice could dictate how your Snapdragon X experience goes.

2 More Copilot+ laptops are coming

Intel and AMD have competing chipsets that may beat Qualcomm — at least on paper