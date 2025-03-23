Microsoft takes a lot of heat from PC gamers, and in some cases, rightfully so. From new Windows updates crashing games to old features in the Control Panel being moved or depreciated, Microsoft tweaks Windows so often that's impossible for everyone to be onboard. There have been a few instances where Microsoft truly dropped the ball, though, and it's taken years for Windows to crawl back.

3 Pushing games to UWP

It turns out gamers like to mod their games

There was some point in the mid-2010s where Microsoft wanted to clamp down on Windows. It envisioned a Windows that could run on multiple devices, from your desktop to a Windows phone, and it would be able to control that spread with cross-platform applications that could run on these various operating systems. And, of course, Microsoft would be the sole publisher of these apps. The result was the Universal Windows Platform (UWP), which has been slowly dismantled since, alongside initiatives like HoloLens.

UWP apps have problems in general, but they're particularly problematic with games. The most obvious issue is that you didn't have access to game files with a UWP install. You couldn't mod your game, and you couldn't track down an EXE to add to your library as a non-Steam app. UWP apps also had issues with overlays and third-party software, and when they were first introduced, they didn't even support variable refresh rate.

Naturally, PC gamers didn't take well to UWP games. Developers who bought into Microsoft's platform would often release two versions of their games -- one through Microsoft Store and another through other storefronts. This led to some games performing better or worse depending on the platform you purchased them on. Although most UWP games were mobile titles ported over to the Microsoft Store, several major Xbox releases were initially UWP apps, including Gears of War 4, Quantum Break, and Forza Motorsport 6.

In 2019, Microsoft said it would start offering Win32 games and applications through the Xbox app and Microsoft Store. The dismantling of UWP games has been a slow process, but Microsoft has continued to offer Win32 apps through the Xbox app and Microsoft Store over the past several years, alongside releasing Xbox Game Studios titles on Steam. Now, I can freely browse through my installation of Avowed that I downloaded via Game Pass, and that's certainly a much better experience than what UWP apps offered.

