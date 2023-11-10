Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the two greatest times of year to find savings on the best laptops are approaching. So, while you typically see steep discounts on Windows laptops and MacBooks, you can't forget the deals you'll see floating around on the best Chromebooks, either.

Even though Chromebooks are traditionally priced lower than Windows laptops, not all are created equal. You might run into a really cheap Chromebook with bad specifications, or a Chromebook that's not designed for everyday productivity. So, I'm here with a look at three types of Chromebooks you should look out for deals for on Black Friday.

1 Premium Chromebooks

The best of the best

Topping the list are the best possible Chromebooks money can buy. I like to call these "Premium" Chromebooks. These are Chromebooks that are usually priced well over $900. As "Premium" Chromebooks, these devices pack in things that you usually get in Windows laptops. Examples include high-resolution touch screens. backlit keyboards, speedy-fast 12th-generation Intel CPUs, and designs that use metal, magnesium, or aluminum. These are the best of the best devices, that really impress.

Right now, there are three of these that I'd suggest you keep an eye out for. The top one is the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, which usually costs $1,000. We called this the new Pixelbook when we reviewed it. Another example? The older HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook, which is usually $2,000, but now on sale for under that price. A personal favorite of mine is also the Framework Laptop Chromebook, which starts at $999. It's highly customizable and repeatable, right down to the ports. You can find links to these below, should you want to buy it.

2 Chromebook Plus

Certified by Google, and great for everyday use

Next up is a type of Chromebook that's more affordable, and better suited for everyday people, Chromebook Plus. These Chromebooks pass tests set by Google and meet a strict set of standards. These start at $400 and go as high as $800. These Chromebooks also have some features in ChromeOS that you don't get on regular ones, too.

So, did I get your attention? Well, Chromebook Plus devices are well above what you'd get with standard "cheaper" Chromebooks. For one, the displays on these Chromebooks are FHD 1920x1080 resolution or higher, double that of budget Chromebooks. Under the hood, you also end up getting a Chromebook with an Intel Core CPU, or an AMD Ryzen 3 7000 series or newer CPU, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. That's double the RAM of cheaper Chromebooks. Finally, Chromebook Plus models have 1080p webcams, with AI-backed features like background blur and lighting corrections. As for the software, Chromebook Plus units get access to special wallpapers and screensavers, and things like a magic eraser in the Google Photos app.

There are a lot of Chromebook Plus models you can buy, but one of my favorites is the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 for its sleek design, solid performance, and great webcam. Other examples include the Acer Chromebook Plus 515, which has a 15.6-inch screen, and the IdeaPad Flex 5i, which is a convertible. Some links to other Chromebook Plus units can be seen below.

3 Cloud Gaming Chromebooks

For the gamers

Capping out the list are Cloud Gaming Chromebooks. These Chromebooks, introduced by Google last year, are suited for gamers. Yes, you read that right, Chromebooks can be used for gaming in 2023. Thanks to support for Steam in beta, and many cloud gaming apps available as PWAs like Nvidia GeForce Now, you can play your favorite PC games on your Chromebook.

Cloud Gaming Chromebooks pack in "premium" specs. For example, you get displays with 16:10 aspect ratios and even QHD resolution. The keyboard on these Chromebooks also tends to have RGB lighting effects. And, under the hood, are Intel Core i5 or Intel Core i7 CPUs. The displays also pack in a fast refresh rate, up to 144Hz on some models. Again, these are some impressive specs. And best of all, you don't need to spend over $1,000 for these. Typically, these Chromebooks are within $600-$800.

A personal favorite Cloud Gaming Chromebook of mine is the Acer Chromebook 516 GE. I spent a lot of time playing my favorite games on it. Some other examples can be seen below, including the convertible form factor.

Don't fall for the tricks!

Again, when shopping for a Chromebook this holiday season, you don't want to fall for tricks. Avoid any Chromebook with slower Intel Celeron CPUs, less than 8GB RAM, and also low-resolution displays. We have a guide to Chromebook specs that can assist in your shopping. And don't forget, check out our Black Friday Laptop Deals hub for additional savings.