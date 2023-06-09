Most of my smartphone life has been on Android. While I did pick up a used iPhone 13 Pro Max and Apple Watch Series 7 for research purposes, I'm still firmly in the green bubble camp. However, I am genuinely envious of how well Apple devices work together across its entire product line.

But as for a singular product, the excellent Apple Watch is one that I really wish I could use without an iPhone. With watchOS 10 recently getting its time to shine at WWDC 2023 and showcasing some new features, I got a better look at some I'd love to see on Wear OS in the future.

See live workouts mirrored on my phone

Source: Apple

The Apple Watch has been one of the best smartwatches for some time now thanks to its excellent health features. While I feel that both the watch and app could offer more detailed info, I love how seamless it all is. With watchOS 10, Apple is bringing even more continuity between your devices in a way that no other wearable offers.

Workout Views came to Apple Watch last year with watchOS 9, providing different views that let users see various metrics on the current exercise. With watchOS 10, Apple is extending that view to the iPhone. When you start a workout on your Apple Watch, your iPhone will give you a similar view so that you can track your live progress on a larger display.

While this may not be helpful if you're in the middle of a trail run, it would be if prop up your phone when running on a treadmill or biking. This way, you can easily glance at your progress without trying to look at your wrist while jogging or taking your hand off the handlebar of your bike. The closest thing to this on any Android smartwatch would be if you were to start a workout on your phone and there happened to be a companion app on your smartwatch. I have yet to find a fitness app on my watch that shows the live metrics on my phone during a workout.

I love my Pixel Watch and TicWatch Pro 5, each for their own reasons. But launching a workout through the default exercise apps on these wearables, Fitbit or TicExercise, doesn't provide the same level of continuity as the new update to Workout Views will for Apple Watch users.

Safer and more helpful map features

Source: Apple

While I don't do much hiking (I live in rural Kansas after all), it's still common to be without cellular coverage for various stretches of time. Waypoints aren't new to watchOS 10, but it can now support the automatic creation of two types: a Last Cellular Connection Waypoint and a Last Emergency Call Waypoint.

The benefit for those exploring the wilderness or on a hiking trail is pretty obvious. Should you get lost, injured, or just need to make a call, knowing where the last place was that you would be able to contact someone can be more than just convenient — it can be lifesaving. I am a big fan of having Google Maps on my Wear OS watch, mostly for times when I'm navigating around places I'm not familiar with. But I'd have more love for it if there were more helpful automatic safety and convenience features like waypoints.

Sunshine safety, please

Source: Google

As part of Apple's goal of bringing health features to its wearables, watchOS 10 will add the ability for the watch to track how much time is spent in daylight using the built-in ambient light sensor. Part of the reason behind this is to help reduce myopia or nearsightedness. The International Myopia Institute recommends children spend at least 80–120 minutes a day outdoors. Of course, spending more time outside is beneficial in many ways, including helping vision health, but being able to track sun exposure can help keep that in acceptable parameters.

While this has an angle towards helping kids, this is good for adults too. Being able to view and track this kind of data can help with finding correlations between natural light and your mood and overall health. If I'm in a dull mood, going outside into the sunshine for even a few minutes can help raise my spirits. Seeing a tracked graph in conjunction with a daily health journal could help me to plan out better when and for how long I need to be outdoors.

There are many Wear OS smartwatches that have ambient light sensors, but they do little aside from automatically adjusting the brightness of the watch's display. This is another area that Apple excels at finding ways to get more out of the sensors that are already in use.

Hoping for further evolution

watchOS 10 is being pushed not only to the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 but also to older watches. Google has done well at keeping older hardware fresh with a similar approach. All of the best Google Pixel Phones get new features with each upgrade, although some are locked to specific models due to hardware differences, like Photo Unblur on the Pixel 7 series thanks to the Tensor G2 processor. But Wear OS's update history has always been a sore spot for users.

Sure, Wear OS 3 brought some much-needed revitalization when it first arrived in September 2021, with new features and better efficiency. But the features were minor, and it was largely a visual overhaul from a user perspective. We did get a tease for Wear OS 4 at Google I/O 2023 a month ago, but the changes that have been shown aren't anything that is all that exciting for the end user. Here's to hoping that Google has more to bring to its wearable platform, and though I know we won't get any of the Watch OS 10 features I've talked about here in the fall, I'm keeping my fingers crossed for more than we've been getting.