Alright, I get that the headline might not make sense to some people. At least to any Steam Deck evangelists. I assure you, though, that Nintendo's handheld game is not to be entirely dismissed, even when it comes to consoles we've not played yet.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is due to be out later in 2025, with its full reveal set for April 2, 2025. Before any of that happens, there are a few examples I know I can call out now that are always in which the Steam Deck simply won't be able to match up against the Nintendo Switch 2.

4 Portability

A hybrid device should actually be a hybrid device

Ever since I got my first Nintendo Switch as a gift from my wife, it's come with me pretty much everywhere. Tucked into its case, snug as a bug in my cross-body bag, it has always been the perfect on-the-go device for me. Before we were all stuck inside for two years, any time I was commuting to work by public transit, which was pretty much every time, my Switch was my companion through it all.

And then, when I got home, I could relax on my couch, controller in hand, and continue my gaming without any real interruption. I know the same experience is possible with the Steam Deck, but when you live a commuter lifestyle, you learn what actually works, and what doesn't work, with your route. If the Steam Deck had been around in 2017, I wouldn't have taken it with me. Even today, it wouldn't be my device of choice on any commute.

The Steam Deck is a great device to have and play handheld while at home, or to take on a big trip with you, because in that case you'll likely have more than one bag/piece of luggage by your side. Taking the Steam Deck with you on a daily commute or any short distance necessitates you always carrying a massive backpack, or carrying the case that the device comes with in one hand, at all times.

I've lived in a big city all my life. I don't use public transit daily anymore, but I still use it almost every week. I want a device that can fit in the one and only bag I'm carrying with me. A Steam Deck simply doesn't fit that bill (pun intended), without me needing to make concessions for it that simply don't exist with my current Nintendo Switch, nor will they with the Nintendo Switch 2.

Yes, even with the Nintendo Switch 2's bigger dimensions. It might be getting closer to the size of a Steam Deck, but it still won't be as big, and it'll still weigh less than a Steam Deck. It'll feel just as portable as its predecessor.

3 Nintendo games are only on Nintendo devices

Mario isn't jumping to PC anytime soon