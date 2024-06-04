If they haven't been already, desktop operating systems are about to get supercharged with artificial intelligence. Microsoft has been integrating AI into Windows 11 for some time, led by Copilot, and that effort continues with Copilot+. We don't know exactly what Apple might have in store for macOS, but we'll likely find out next week at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). If you've been wondering where ChromeOS fits into all of this, we know have the answer. With the latest ChromeOS 125, which is rolling out to users in the stable channel now, Google is bringing some of its best AI features to Chromebooks — and some new ones, too.

The changes to ChromeOS 125 might make it the most useful desktop operating system for AI. Sure, you won't be running local AI models or using things like Microsoft Recall, but those aren't the kinds of features I'm talking about. ChromeOS 125 has implementations of AI that the average user will actually want to use, and that's what might make it more useful than Copilot — for now.

3 Gemini is right on the app shelf

A chatbot we're familiar with is at the heart of ChromeOS

The AI experience in ChromeOS 125 starts with the addition of a Gemini app to the ChromeOS app shelf. Well, it's technically a progressive web app (PWA) running the Gemini web client in its own window, but it works. Considering how hard Google has pushed Gemini for Android lately, it's actually surprising that it took that long for the company to bring it to the ChromeOS app shelf. In many ways, the Gemini shortcut in ChromeOS is much like the Copilot sidebar in Windows 11. The key difference is that more people are familiar with Gemini already through the mobile app, web client, and Android voice assistant. That'll make it easier for them to figure out how to use Gemini on their Chromebook.

It's difficult to pinpoint exactly how many people use Gemini and Copilot, but some estimates say that Gemini nets 330 million monthly users on the web, and that doesn't count the app or Android voice assistant. By comparison, Windows 11 has over 400 million active devices, and not every Windows 11 user uses Copilot. The Copilot app does have over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store, for what it's worth. Copilot still feels new to many, and some aren't entirely sure how to use it. Gemini may be more familiar for some, as it looks and feels more similar to ChatGPT. Gemini in ChromeOS also doesn't overdo it, because there aren't over-the-top AI features — Google is simply putting Gemini where users can easily access it.

2 Better productivity app integration

Gemini for Workspace is cheaper — and might even be free

Whether you prefer Gemini or Copilot comes down to preference, but Google seems to be getting one thing right: AI integration in Google Workspace. Microsoft and Google each have their own productivity app suites; Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. They each also have ways of integrating AI into those suites, and these implementations are quite similar. However, Gemini for Workspace is much more accessible. Some features are free, and full functionality can be had with a $20 monthly subscription to the Google One AI Premium plan. To use the full version of Copilot for Microsoft 365, you'll need Copilot Pro and a Microsoft 365 subscription. At minimum, users will need to pay $27 monthly for those two subscriptions, and they're only good for one user.

So, Gemini for Workspace is more affordable — and thus more accessible — than Copilot for Microsoft 365. But how does this tie into ChromeOS 125? Some of the latest AI features require a Chromebook Plus device, which meets minimum hardware requirements. When you buy a new Chromebook Plus, you'll get a full year of Google One AI Premium included. That will unlock Google's full suite of AI productivity features with your Chromebook purchase. Features included with your device will be used much more than those you need to pay a subscription fee for, and that's part of the reason why Chromebook Plus devices running ChromeOS 125 are so great for AI-assisted productivity. Plus, since ChromeOS is an operating system that relies heavily on web apps, Google Workspace services are a key part of the experience.

1 AI features work throughout ChromeOS

You don't need to use the Gemini app to use AI on your Chromebook

By far, the biggest way ChromeOS 125's AI features outshine Copilot is in how they work throughout the operating system. Most Copilot features work within the Copilot app or inside the Windows 11 operating system, but not with third-party apps. The situation could not be more different with AI in ChromeOS 125. One new feature, called Assistive Copyeditor, "helps writers improve their writing by providing revisions and feedback on grammar, spelling, style, clarity, structure, and flow." It works with any website you open on your Chromebook, so you aren't restricted to using Gemini. Simply having an AI-assisted copyeditor directly in your website is a much simpler alternative to needing to copy your text into a chatbot, provide a prompt, and receive a response.

Assistive Copyeditor isn't the only ChromeOS 125 feature that works across apps. There's also a generative AI video conferencing feature that will create virtual backgrounds on Chromebook Plus devices. Finally, an Image Content Search tool lets you find images from text found within them. These are just the start of AI features in ChromeOS 125, and the best thing about them is that they are exactly where you need them. Gemini in the app shelf is great, but what's even better is not needing it because AI features are already in your favorite apps and websites.

AI in ChromeOS 125 really isn't competing with Copilot

Aside from the fact that the new features in ChromeOS 125 and Copilot in Windows are both implementations of desktop AI, they surprisingly don't have much in common. Microsoft's vision for Copilot is to make it a helping hand while you use your computer. That's evidenced by Copilot being able to help you change your PC's settings, as well as Recall on Copilot+ laptops, which stores a "memory" of your PC activity that you can refer to later. On the other hand, Gemini — and the suite of AI features in ChromeOS 125 — are all about helping you use websites and apps on your Chromebook. In typical ChromeOS fashion, they're almost all cloud-based.

The audiences for AI in ChromeOS 125 and Copilot are completely different. People who care about groundbreaking uses of AI and on-device processing won't be impressed by ChromeOS 125, and will still want Copilot or Copilot+. Similarly, I'd bet casual users trying out ChromeOS 125 will find it more useful than advanced Copilot+ features, like Auto Super Resolution. I've tested a handful of laptops with the new Copilot key, and barely touched it. The new AI features in ChromeOS 125 sounds like things that are actually worth using.