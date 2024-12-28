As the proliferation of AI continues, major tech companies are racing to commoditize the technology and package it into a consumer-friendly product or service to sell to the masses. One of the most prominent at bat is Apple, with new AI-driven features dubbed 'Apple Intelligence.'

While we haven't been particularly impressed with these features thus far, it's the marketing for Apple's OpenAI-powered foray into on-device AI that has me vexed. Apple's commercials would have you believe that we've all been living under a rock long enough to completely miss the meteoric rise of LLMs (large language models) like ChatGPT. The idea that the corporate career-working crowd is wholly unaware of these products and what their writing looks and sounds like, is a farce.

3 No, your boss isn't going to believe that the office clown has suddenly become a literary master

Everyone knows you haven't changed your entire personality overnight

Apple has released a series of TV commercials for Apple Intelligence, depicting its use in our everyday lives. The first to draw my ire was "Writing Tools," which portrays an employee who usually calls his boss the "big enchilada" in emails, highlighting a short email to his boss while utilizing the Apple Intelligence-powered "professional" button within the Mail app on his iPhone 16. What his phone spits out is an overly verbose word salad that reads like a grade school student trying to hit a word count. Totally unrealistic on every level.

2 Your spouse will know if you just threw together a slideshow on your iPhone

AI should not be replacing thoughtful and intimate moments