Key Takeaways Outlook on Mac is a native app with UI enhancements that make it aesthetically pleasing.

Outlook for Mac offers more features, like profiles and handoff with iOS, creating a more integrated user experience.

The Windows PWA Outlook app lacks the same native feel and feature-rich experience as Outlook for Mac.

Back in September 2020, Microsoft completely revamped Outlook for Mac with a fresh coat of paint. After some time, the software giant announced a ‘One Outlook’ program on Windows to replace the existing Mail & Calendar and Outlook apps with a web-based Outlook solution on Windows. While the Outlook PWA (Progressive Web App) on Windows has gone through frequent updates, it doesn’t hold a candle to the sleek and snappy Outlook experience on Mac.

Related Outlook unleashed: Essential tips to master your inbox Leverage the full potential of Outlook and streamline your workflow in no time

1 A native app

Since it is an official offering from Microsoft, you would expect the software giant to follow its own UI guidelines for its desktop operating system. However, it’s the complete opposite case with Outlook. The default email app on Windows doesn’t follow WinUI, Fluent design, or any of the design guidelines set by Microsoft itself. It’s simply a web wrapper that acts as a native app on Windows.

I'm fine with Microsoft offering PWA apps for new software solutions like Loop, Forms, and Designer. However, Outlook is one of the most essential and frequently used software programs for Windows users, and it’s unfortunate to see it as a PWA.

In comparison, Outlook for Mac is a native app that matches the UI of the rest of the OS. It uses rounded elements, eye-catching iconography, and fluent animations that build up a smooth user experience for Mac users. It is compatible with the newer M-series CPU line, too.

Being a native app, Outlook on Mac matches the feel of the other Microsoft 365 apps that are on Apple’s desktop platform. While on Windows, it instead feels like an afterthought solution.

The good news is that Microsoft Outlook on Mac is now completely free to download and use (it was previously available only to Microsoft 365 subscribers).

2 Beautiful UI

Close

Microsoft Outlook for Mac is aesthetically pleasing. The software giant has outdone itself with an eye-catching UI. Apart from a massive UI overhaul in 2020, it has frequently received UI enhancements for a better user experience. The recent update also brought wallpaper backgrounds to Outlook.

Unlike Outlook for Windows, when you set a wallpaper in Outlook for Mac, the system applies the same to the entire app. You can also switch between light and dark appearances and pick from over 15 themes. Most wallpapers also support dark themes. This means that when you pick a dark appearance, Outlook changes the wallpaper's look accordingly.

Another neat touch is that when you pick one of the pride themes, the system adds a matching stroke to the app icon as well. The attention to detail is simply at another level, and it’s simply missing from Outlook for Windows.

3 Feature-rich

Outlook for Mac is feature-packed with useful add-ons. Apart from the basics like calendar, contacts, rules, focused inbox, and more, it comes with several Mac-specific features too. For example, it supports native Mac notifications and widgets. You can simply add widgets to the notification bar or put them directly on the desktop so you can glance over your upcoming meetings.

Outlook also supports handoff with iOS so that you can pick up tasks where you left off between an iPhone and a Mac. One of my favorite features on Outlook for Mac is profiles; it integrates seamlessly with macOS focus profiles. You can create different profiles like Work, School, Personal, Family, Finance, and more in Outlook and automate them with Siri shortcuts and Focus filters.

You can even set different themes for each profile and pick a specific one based on your Mac focus profile. For example, I have set my work emails under the Work profile in Outlook, and whenever I enable Writing focus on Mac, Outlook automatically switches to the Work profile with a matching theme in the background. The same polished, feature-rich, and integrated experience is simply missing on Windows. It is almost like Microsoft is treating Windows users as second-class citizens with these PWA apps.

Related Why Spark is the best email client on Windows and Mac There are few email clients actually worth using, but Spark is absolutely one of them.

An email experience Windows users can only dream of

If you are a Windows user who’s been frustrated due to the new below-average PWA Outlook app, you are not alone. However, in a surprising twist, the Outlook version in the Apple ecosystem is leaving its Windows counterpart in the dust. Besides, Microsoft doesn’t plan to replace or abandon a native Outlook for Mac for a PWA version anytime soon. On the other hand, for Windows users, the software giant has just made its web wrapper the official implementation.

It's one of the reasons why I keep looking for Outlook alternatives whenever I sit at my desk computer, but I prefer Outlook as my go-to email client on my MacBook. Aside from Outlook, the Mac ecosystem is packed with many useful productivity apps - check out our separate listicle to learn more.