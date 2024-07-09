Key Takeaways Create a bootable USB drive with Windows 11 for installation.

Access the boot menu or modify BIOS/UEFI to boot from USB.

Enjoy a fresh OS installation with improved performance and fewer issues.

Installing Windows is something that everyone should be able to do "just in case." Luckily, it is quite easy these days, and all you need is a spare USB drive and some time. Whether you are trying to do a fresh installation of Windows 11 or any Windows operating system, things will be quite similar. However, for this guide, we will be using Windows 11 and an ASRock B650E Taichi Lite AM4 motherboard.

Since optical drives are a thing of the past, it is now more imperative than ever to know how to boot from a USB device. There are several ways to make a bootable USB on Windows, such as using the Windows Media Creation Tool. You can even use 3rd party programs such as Rufus or Ventoy, which offer extra functions over the Windows Media Creation Tool. This article will focus on what to do with that USB loaded with Windows 11, should the need arise.

You will need to make sure you have a bootable USB drive with Windows on it before following any of the instructions below.

1 Boot from a USB Drive using Windows 11 Settings

No need to enter BIOS/UEFI

If you are uncomfortable entering the BIOS or UEFI menus, this is going to be the best option for you. There are a few steps, but this will allow you to boot directly from your USB without changing any settings at all.

Plug in your bootable USB drive and open the Settings menu by pressing the Windows key + I. Choose System from the menu on the left. Scroll down and select the Recovery option. Find the Advanced startup option and select Restart now. A pop-up will show stating your device is about to restart. Click Restart now. Your PC will now restart and load to a blue screen with multiple options. Select Use a device. On the next screen, you will want to select UEFI/USB Removable Device.

After you have done this, your computer should restart again. Now, when your PC loads up, it should be booting from your USB Drive.

2 Select your USB boot drive from your computer's Boot Menu

The preferred way to access a bootable USB

One of the easier ways to access a bootable USB is via the boot menu. There are a couple of ways to figure out how to access your boot menu. You can restart your PC, then when your splash screen loads, it normally says something like press F9 to access the boot menu. However, it could be another F-key as well, but generally, it will be F8, F9, F10, or F11. The issue with this is that the screen normally doesn't linger long enough to see what key it is and also have the time to hit it the first time through, so you may need to start the process over again once you know what to do.

If you can't see the splash screen, you can use a program like CPU-Z to see which motherboard you have in your PC and then look up the manual for your motherboard. 9 times out of 10, if you type your motherboard model into a search engine, one of the first results should take you to the product page. From here you will want to find the support tab for your motherboard, and then it should have a link to the guide there.

Once you know the key you need to press to access the boot menu, you can restart your PC. When the splash screen loads, you need to press said F-key and it should open up the boot menu. You are only supposed to have to press the key once, but most will tell you to just keep pressing it until the boot menu comes up, just to be sure the key press is registered.

Once this is done, you can now select the drive you want to boot from. You should see a few different drives here, so make sure to select the bootable USB drive you have inserted into the PC.

3 Modifying your BIOS/UEFI to boot from USB

If all else fails, this will do the trick

This is the least favorable of all the options, and for good reason. While using this method is pretty much guaranteed to work, it will change your computer's boot order. What this means is that when you direct the system to boot from USB, it will always try to boot from a USB if there is one present, which can cause delays and other issues. If you have to use this method, it is advised that once you are done you go back into the BIOS and change things back to how they originally were. Using this method also opens up the option to accidentally change BIOS options, which could result in your PC not functioning properly, so be careful!

Before changing your boot order to boot from USB, take note of the current options so you can make sure things are set back to normal once you are done.

Depending on what motherboard you have, things will look a little different from manufacturer to manufacturer. Don't worry though, as while they are all different, they are all quite similar, and it shouldn't take too long to find the boot menu options in your BIOS/UEFI.

Make sure your bootable USB is inserted into the computer. Restart your computer. When the splash screen loads (normally with the motherboard manufacturer's logo), press F2 or DEL to enter the BIOS/UEFI. Find your boot options. Change boot priority or option 1 to your bootable USB drive. Save your changes and exit BIOS/UEFI.

If everything has been done correctly, your PC will restart and will boot from your USB device. Now you should be able to select the Windows ISO you want to install and be well on your way to enjoying a fresh installation of your operating system (OS). If you find that pressing F2 or DEL is not entering the BIOS/UEFI for you, it will be worth looking up your motherboard model and finding the manual as we did in the last step.

Once you have booted Windows from USB using one of the above methods, you will need to follow the on-screen instructions to finish setting up and installing Windows. Make sure to pay attention to all the options, as there may be quite a few, including some privacy and security settings. It is also easier to get things right the first time rather than trying to find the settings and changing them once Windows is installed.

When re-installing Windows there will be some important options, so take careful note of your selection. One will delete all your personal files and reinstall the Windows operating system files. The other option will keep your personal files and only reinstall the Windows operating system files.

Enjoying your freshly installed operating system

One of the first things that comes to mind when enjoying a new OS installation is less clutter. If you have recently been experiencing slowdowns or lag, a fresh installation of your operating system can help address this.

Sometimes it can be worth doing if you have just installed new hardware. While it's not as big of an issue as it once was, installing new hardware also means you may have to install new drivers. Sometimes, when trying to delete old drivers, it can leave behind some files or settings that may cause an issue with your new hardware and stop it from working properly.

A lot of people enjoy reinstalling their Windows operating system on a schedule. It is one of the easiest ways to make sure that all the Windows files go back to normal and ensure no settings or preferences have gone awry. At the end of the day, it is a great tool to have in your bag if you are trying to troubleshoot any issues you may be having with your PC.