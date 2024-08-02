Key Takeaways Mac apps have great alternatives on Windows, like DaVinci Resolve for video editing and Cakewalk for music creation.

It's no secret that Mac users have some great software to choose from, and that software is well-optimized thanks to the lower pool of hardware that developers have to support. Add that to the Mac's reputation for being used by creative professionals, and it's not hard to see why some of the best Mac apps don't show up on any other system. If you're deep into the Windows 11 ecosystem so you can play games, you can still use alternatives to the best Mac apps and get most of the same experience. Here are our favorite Windows apps to use instead of some of the most downloaded Mac apps.

10 Best Final Cut Pro alternatives

Final Cut Pro is one of the best video editing apps for the Mac, partly because it's specifically optimized for macOS, so things like scrubbing the timeline go faster than any other app. While Windows users can't use Final Cut Pro, they still have access to a wide variety of video editing apps, ranging from easy-to-use to industry-standard.

One of the most popular video editors for Windows users is DaVinci Resolve. Not only does this multi-track, non-linear editor have powerful color grading tools and audio editing, but it's also free to use. Only a few features are locked behind a perpetual license fee, which is around $300. This is a pro-level editor used by many Hollywood production houses, so to be able to use it for home use for free is amazing. You could also opt for Adobe Premiere Pro, which has tons of AI features that make light work of editing tasks, although the subscription model gets expensive over time. MAGIX Vegas Pro is also another great option, with powerful editing tools and in-app tips and tricks to help you learn.

Editor's choice DaVinci Resolve DaVinci Resolve is a fully-featured non-linear editing program that's used by hobbyists all the way to Hollywood productions. The best thing is that most of its features are free, and you can get used to the editor while deciding if the $300 license fee is worth it for your needs. See at Blackmagic

Premium pick Adobe Premiere Pro Premiere Pro is one of the most recognized names in video editing. It has powerful features, including AI replacement tools, but the move to a subscription-based fee structure makes it more expensive than its rivals. $23/mo. at Adobe

Perpetual license Magix Vegas Pro Magix Vegas Pro is a pro-level video editor with AI-powered compositing for editing, post-production, and adding effects to your videos. It also has powerful color grading and correction tools, tips and tricks to enhance your final product, and tons of online tutorials so you can master your craft. $299 at Amazon $299 at Best Buy

9 Best alternatives to GarageBand

GarageBand has long been a macOS stalwart, with a hugely powerful free music creation studio. It's got a huge sound library filled with instruments, session drummers, and percussionists, everything you'd need to make your own tracks stand out. It's also Mac-only, but you can still get your groove on (and record) if you're a Windows user with the right software alternatives.

The closest alternative for Windows users is Cakewalk, a fully featured music creation tool that can guide users through the entire creative process, from composing to publishing. It's also got built-in instruments and tons of effects, everything you need to put together music tracks. For those with podcasts, Audacity is a great, open-source tool for audio recording and editing that has everything you need to polish up your episodes. For those EDM producers out there, the MAGIX ACID range of loop-based audio editors is fantastic, with Music Studio being the most accessible option.

Editor's choice Cakewalk Cakewalk has been around for ages and is almost as fully featured as GarageBand. You can compose, record, edit, mix, master, and even publish your tracks without going into another program, and it has industry-level tools like effects, instruments, and vocal alignment. And it's free, making it pretty much GarageBand for Windows. See at BandLab

Best for podcasts Audacity Audacity is one of the most popular audio recording and editing tools on the market, with everything you need to make your podcast shine. It has extensive plug-in support and many pro-level tools to enhance your audio. See at Audacity

Best for beginners MAGIX ACID Music Studio 11 MAGIX ACID Music Studio is a loop-based music creation tool with everything you need to put out a finished track. It comes with 8 virtual instruments and 6 effect plug-ins, over 2,500 loops to chop, change, and arrange, and some powerful remixing tools. That's everything an EDM artist could want, in one program. $60 at Best Buy

8 Best CleanMyMac X alternatives

Macs don't always remove every trace of programs when they're uninstalled, especially if they are installed outside the App Store. That's why CleanMyMac exists: to clean out any junk files. Nowadays, it does even more, like searching for malware and tuning cache and other optimizations. Windows users have more options, but they might need to install several programs as most of the optimizer apps don't search for malware.

While Windows has gotten better at clearing up its own junk files, sometimes a helping hand is great. CCleaner has been helping Windows users delete junk files, remove registry fragments, and more for years and has added more features, like a handy tool to keep drivers updated. Other good options for reducing clutter on your Windows PC include WinExt Free, and Eusing Cleaner, which are both good for finding junk files that are taking up precious disk space.

Editor's choice CCleaner CCLeaner has long been the gold standard for system optimization tools on Windows. While it's less necessary with modern Windows versions, it still does a great job of cleaning out junk files and keeping your Windows installation optimized. It even helps keep drivers updated, which is handy for less technical users. See at Piriform Software

Powerful tools WinExt Free WinExt is a powerful collection of tools to keep your Windows computer humming along, with the ability to fix Registry issues, clear out system junk files and other places that take up precious disk space. It also has a powerful tool for finding duplicate files, and another for finding the files and folders taking up the most space on your PC. See at TriSun Software

Free to use Eusing Cleaner Eusing Cleaner might look dated, but it's got the tools you need to clear temporary files, cookies, log files, and more from clogging up your hard disk. It's freeware, and can also clear out remnants of your Registry to keep it more performant. See at Eusing Software