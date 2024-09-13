Key Takeaways Raspberry Pi enthusiast built a $30 live camera using a Pi Zero 2W.

The camera offers low-latency streaming, privacy protection, and open-source support.

The developer recommends a Pi 4 for smoother performance, but any board better than a Zero 2W can work.

One thing I love about the Raspberry Pi (and SBC) community as a whole is how inventive they are at building their own solutions to problems. Where someone might throw a chunk of money at a tech company to get something done, SBC fans apply a little bit of ingenuity to achieve similar results at a fraction of the price. Such is the case of this cool Raspberry Pi-powered live camera that cost its builder $30 to make.

A Raspberry Pi enthusiast builds a live camera for $30

In a post on the unofficial Raspberry Pi subreddit, user Decent-Lime-9185 came across a problem. Their friend wanted a camera service that didn't upload feeds to a cloud, didn't have any subscription feeds, and didn't go through a third party. Fortunately, Decent-Lime-9185 already had a Raspberry Pi system to monitor the plants on their balcony, so they got to work on making a more user-friendly version of their project so that "people (like [my friend]) without a tech background [can] try it out."

To keep costs down, they opted for a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W instead of a Pi 4. On the downside, this caused the Zero 2W to hit 80C when processing multiple users watching a feed at the same time, which the Pi 4 could handle "easily." However, using the cheaper option allowed them to cut down hardware costs to a measly $30.

Here's everything it can do:

Low-Latency Live Monitoring: Achieve extremely low-latency video streaming through WebRTC.

Playback of Historical Footage: Easily view and download recorded videos.

Simple Setup: Configure your Raspberry Pi camera through a user-friendly interface or QR code scanning.

Privacy Protection: Ensure your data remains private with direct P2P connections and local storage without going through third-party servers.

Open-Source Support: The camera source code is fully open-source, allowing you to customize and extend functionality.

If you want to get stuck into making your own, check out its GitHub page and scan over the instructions to set it up. From the instructions, it doesn't seem like you specifically need a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W to get this to work - the hardware requirements say that anything "better" than it can also work. However, if you decide to run it on a Pi 5 or a different brand of SBC, they may not support v4l2 hardware encoding, so the developer recommends running it in software encoding mode.

If you're a little stuck on getting a camera for your Pi, we have you covered. We've sniffed out the best cameras for the Raspberry Pi and discussed getting a camera working on a Pi 5.