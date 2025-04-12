Summary Humble Bundle offers $300+ worth of D&D STLs for just $20.

Purchase includes 52 high-quality fantasy RPG miniatures.

A share of the profit goes towards charity, supporting global reforestation.

If you're a big D&D fan like me, you'll know how many models you need to get a campaign off the ground. You need a veritable library of miniatures ranging from beholders to kobolds, or you're stuck with placing a human guard model onto the battle map and asking everyone to pretend that it's a wolf.

Fortunately, 3D printing allows us to quickly churn out a model as the campaign asks for it. There's just one problem: where are you going to get the quality STLs for your models? While paid models are usually of higher quality than their freebie cousins, shelling out a ton of money for your next DM session can hurt your wallet. Fortunately, Humble Bundle is here to offer us over $300 worth of D&D STLs for a mere $20, so you can give money to charity and torment your players with bugbear chieftains at the same time. What a deal.

Related Creality K2 Plus Combo review: Multi-material 3D printing on a larger scale For those curious about whether this 3D printer is worth the price tag, we've put it through its paces

The Adventurers & Adversaries Humble Bundle is selling 52 STLs for cheap

Over at Humble Bundle, the company is currently selling a bundle of over 50 high-quality STL files for fantasy roleplaying games. The selection includes an array of elementals, some cultists, a handful of goblins, and other heroes and villains to make your D&D group emotionally attached to:

Prepare to pour countless hours into your favorite artistic pursuit—mini figures—glorious miniatures for TTRPGs and more! Our latest bundle with Next Level Miniatures offers 50+ downloadable files to print and paint your own minis from home.

If you were to purchase each STL individually, it would cost you $346. However, you can snag the lot for $20 and never run out of miniatures for your campaigns ever again. Plus, your purchase will go towards One Tree Planted, which aims to promote global reforestation. They claim that "Every dollar donated plants one tree," so you can bag some sweet minis and get some greenery on the planet at the same time. And you don't even have to plant them yourself.

You have until April 21st to grab these miniatures, so don't miss out. And if you want more stuff to make, check out these 9 unique desk toys and games you can 3D print at home.