Key Takeaways Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts a new 32-inch iMac with mini-LED display technology will debut in 2025.

The rumored 32-inch iMac would be the first big-screen iMac variant in the Apple Silicon era, filling the hole left by the discontinuation of the 27-inch iMac.

Apple has planned a transition to mini-LED for years, and the technology is already found on the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro product lines.

We could see a new 32-inch iMac with mini-LED display technology debut in 2025, according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. After contradicting reports that the iMac lineup was due for a refresh this year, Kuo predicts that we'll see a 24-inch iMac refresh next year and a new 32-inch iMac in 2024. If true, the rumored 32-inch iMac would mark the first big-screen iMac variant to debut in the Apple Silicon era. Right now, users who want a large desktop display have to choose between the 27-inch Studio Display and the 32-inch Pro Display XDR, both of which are expensive options.

When Apple first refreshed the iMac with an M1 processor in 2021, it didn't make any updates to the 27-inch iMac. At the time, this iMac model and the iMac Pro were the higher-end desktops Apple sold in the all-in-one format. Apple sold the 27-inch iMac with an Intel processor for about a year after the M1 iMac debuted, before it was eventually discontinued in 2022. The highest-end iMac Pro was also discontinued in 2021, ending the model's short four-year run. It's unclear whether the rumored 32-inch iMac would be a consumer-level iMac (like the 27-inch iMac) or a professional-grade iMac (like the iMac Pro).

Kuo shared the rumor regarding the 32-inch iMac via a post on X (formerly Twitter), but didn't provide many details. Notably, the computer is slated to feature a mini-LED display, which is a big upgrade over the existing IPS LCD screen on the M1 iMac. It has been reported for years that Apple intends to transition most of its products to feature mini-LED displays. Apple brought the technology to the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro lineups already, but we haven't seen the technology on a consumer-level display yet.

The 32-inch iMac would be the exact same size as the Pro Display XDR, which is a professional monitor that starts at a whopping $5,000. That panel features a 6K resolution, but we're not sure whether a 32-inch iMac would match the Pro Display XDR's design or resolution. The original M1 iMac kept the computer's iconic chin, using it to store the logic board, and we could see this same implementation on the rumored 32-inch iMac. Being the first large-screen iMac to release in years, it would instantly become one of the best Macs available.