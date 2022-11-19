You can now get an incredible deal on this 32-inch Toshiba Smart TV that also comes with an Echo Dot and costs just $79.99.

Toshiba 32V35KU Toshiba's V35 series TVs offer great picture quality, excellent sound, and support for Amazon Fire TV built right in. Best of all, it's affordable, especially during this Black Friday sale that has it priced at just $80. See at Best Buy

Black Friday sales are coming in hot, and some of them are getting pretty interesting. We've seen some pretty good Black Friday TV deals over the past couple of weeks, but this has to take the cake. The current promotion is for a 32-inch Toshiba V35 series TV with Amazon's Fire TV built-in, meaning you get access to all your favorite streaming services plus Alexa for just $79.99. If that wasn't good enough on its own, the promotion also throws in a free Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation.

So what are you getting for $79.99? The 32-inch Toshiba V35 series is a 720p LED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has excellent color and sound, and as mentioned before, it has Amazon Fire TV built into the unit. That means you can access all your favorite streaming services, plus you'll get a remote that can accept voice commands.

Furthermore, the TV supports Apple's Airplay, which means you can stream all your favorite videos, pictures, and audio straight from your compatible iPhone or iPad.The current promotion will also include a free 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot.

The Echo Dot is a smart speaker that can be controlled using your voice. It will rely on Amazon's Alexa, and you can take control of supported connected devices. For the most part, this promotion is an incredible deal if you've been looking for a smaller TV. Remember, this promotion is for a limited time, so get it while it lasts. If you click the link and the price is different, that means it's either out of stock or the deal has ended.