Whether you're looking for a gaming monitor or a regular one, LG has some great discounts on two of its products. Save up to $250 during Black Friday.

Black Friday is just days away, and some of the tempting deals are already live on your favorite retailers' websites. If you're looking for a new computer monitor, then now could be the best time you grab a new one. LG currently has two of its products on sale — a gaming monitor and a regular one. So depending on your budget and needs, you likely will be satisfied by either of the two. The LG Gear UHD 32-Inch Gaming Monitor is currently available for only $1,050 instead of $1,300. If that's an overkill for you, then the LG QHD 32-Inch Computer Monitor is available for $220 instead of $280. By going for either of them, you're saving around 20%, which is quite decent — to say the least.

LG UltraGear UHD 32-Inch Gaming Monitor This LG gaming monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate, 3840 x 2160 resolution, NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync, an adjustable height, and much more. You can save 19% ($250) and grab a unit for just $1,050 during Black Friday. See at Amazon

LG QHD 32-Inch Computer Monitor This LG monitor offers a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, HDR 10 content support, AMD FreeSync, Dynamic Action Sync, and much more. For a limited time, you can buy one for only $220 instead of $280. That's a $60 discount (21% off)! It's ideal for those on a limited budget. See at Amazon

The great thing about these two LG monitors is how diverse they are. Whether you're looking for a high-end monitor for your hardcore gaming needs or a simpler one for more basic tasks, you have two 32-inch options. If you like either of them, make sure you buy a unit before these deals expire.

Which of these two LG monitors will you be buying, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.