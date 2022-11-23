Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more.

Black Friday is just days away, and some of the tempting deals are already live on your favorite retailers' websites. If you're looking for a new computer monitor, then now could be the best time you grab a new one. LG currently has two of its products on sale — a gaming monitor and a regular one. So depending on your budget and needs, you likely will be satisfied by either of the two. The LG Gear UHD 32-Inch Gaming Monitor is currently available for only $1,050 instead of $1,300. If that's an overkill for you, then the LG QHD 32-Inch Computer Monitor is available for $220 instead of $280. By going for either of them, you're saving around 20%, which is quite decent — to say the least.

    This LG gaming monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate, 3840 x 2160 resolution, NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync, an adjustable height, and much more. You can save 19% ($250) and grab a unit for just $1,050 during Black Friday.

    This LG monitor offers a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, HDR 10 content support, AMD FreeSync, Dynamic Action Sync, and much more. For a limited time, you can buy one for only $220 instead of $280. That's a $60 discount (21% off)! It's ideal for those on a limited budget.

The great thing about these two LG monitors is how diverse they are. Whether you're looking for a high-end monitor for your hardcore gaming needs or a simpler one for more basic tasks, you have two 32-inch options. If you like either of them, make sure you buy a unit before these deals expire.

Which of these two LG monitors will you be buying, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.