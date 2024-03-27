Alienware AW3423DWF $778 $900 Save $122 Dell's Alienware AW3423DWF is an exceptional 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor with 3440x1440 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 0.1ms response time. Its QD-OLED tech brings extra brightness and color, and it can be used for creative work when you aren't gaming. $778 at Best Buy $778 at Dell

This is our top pick as one of the best ultrawide monitors on the market in 2024, which means, if you're looking to buy a new monitor for gaming or creative work, this is going to be the one to get. While it's normally priced at $999.99, it's now getting a hefty discount that drops the price down to the lowest we've seen, now coming in at just $777.77 for a limited time. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about Alienware's 34-inch AW3423DWF monitor?

The Alienware AW3423DWF sits at the top of many "best of" lists, as it delivers when it comes to experience with its beautiful and vibrant colors, along with its excellent performance. The 34-inch monitor also features a QD-OLED panel that offers a level above your standard OLED monitor, with peak brightness that can reach up to 1,000 nits.

Furthermore, you get excellent color coverage with DCI-P3 99.3% and calibration done at the factory so that things look great right out of the box. In addition, you also get VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification, along with a refresh rate that tops out at 165Hz. Those that are looking for even more performance will be happy to know that the monitor also supports AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology, along with VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification.

The monitor is also slightly curved to provide a better level of immersion, along with a screen that's also easier on the eyes. Despite offering a minimal design, the monitor does have RGB lighting that can be customized. There's also integrated cable management, which will keep things looking proper and clean. Best of all, the monitor comes with three years of warranty that also protects against burn-ins, so you can feel confident with your purchase.

While this monitor isn't cheap, its current price does help the wallet if you're looking to purchase the best. So get it while you can, because this is the best price we've seen in quite some time. Of course, be sure to check out some of the best monitors on the market right now just to see some other options too.