Alienware AW3423DWF Gaming Monitor $700 $900 Save $200 The Alienware AW3423DWF is a fantastic 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor with a gorgeous QD-OLED display for deep colors and bright HDR performance. It also has a 3440x1440 resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate with 0.1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. $700 at Best Buy $700 at Dell

This beautiful gaming monitor is our top pick as one of the best ultrawide monitors in 2024. It's also the monitor I use the most on my desk, and I wholeheartedly suggest that if you like ultrawide monitors, this is the one to get. Usually, it's priced at $999.99, but this Prime Day deal, or Black Friday in July as Dell and Best Buy call it, brings it down to $699.99 for a limited time. But you'd better hurry, as this deal won't last long.

Why I love the Alienware AW3423DWF 34-inch gaming monitor

The Alienware AW3423DWF hasn't left my desk since it arrived because once you game on a QD-OLED panel, you won't want to return to any other display type. The 34-inch curved monitor is brighter than most standard OLED panels and can reach 1,000 nits peak brightness in HDR content. And you'll want to use HDR content, especially for games like my beloved Destiny 2 or Alan Wake 2.

You don't just get awesome HDR performance; you also get some of the best color coverage on any gaming monitor, with DCI-P3 99.3% and factory calibration, so it looks great from the moment you plug it in. To round off the gaming performance, you also get a 165Hz refresh rate with support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology and VESA AdaptiveSync Display for buttery-smooth frames, no matter the in-game FPS. And with VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400, you get the deepest shadows possible while retaining detail.

This wide monitor has a slight curve to offer a better level of immersion and make it slightly easier on the eyes over time. The dark casing makes it more stealthy for office use, but there's also customizable RGB lighting if you prefer. The ports are all hidden behind an integrated cable management panel, so you can tuck away unsightly cables for a clean desktop. If you're worried about QD-OLED burn-in, Dell has a three-year warranty that protects against that possibility. I haven't noticed any issues yet on my panel, which looks as good as the day I plugged it in.

While this monitor isn't cheap, it's the lowest price we've seen since launch, and now is the time if you're looking to purchase the best ultrawide. In fact, it's so cheap that I'm seriously considering picking up a second one.