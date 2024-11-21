LG 34GN850-B 34 Inch 21: 9 UltraGear Curved QHD $329 $749 Save $420 If you're looking for an ultrawide monitor for gaming that won't break the bank, this LG model is going to be for you. Right now, it's $420 below the original retail price. $329 at Walmart

There are a lot of great gaming monitors to choose from, but if you're looking for an ultrawide gaming monitor that's not going to break the bank, this model from LG is going to be right up your alley. For a limited time, you can score $420 off the original retail price, bringing it down to just $329. This is the lowest price we've seen for this monitor, so get it while you can in this early Black Friday deal.

What's great about LG's 34-inch UltraGear monitor?

This monitor delivers when it comes to specifications, offering the best bang for your buck that you'll find for this type of monitor. The monitor comes in at 34 inches and offers a resolution of 1440p. It also features a native refresh rate that can reach 144Hz, and can even be overclocked to 160Hz if needed.

You also get a lightning quick response time of 1ms, and there's also additional performance perks with support for Radeon FreeSync 2 and NVIDIA G-Sync technologies. When it comes to connectivity, you're looking at two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 as well. It also features two USB-A and one USB-B port too.

Of course, you'll also get some gaming specific features as well, like LG's Black Stabilizer and Crosshair modes. The monitor can be adjusted in a number of ways, with tilt and height adjustability. Overall, you can't go wrong at this price, with the monitor now coming in at just $329 for a limited time.