It can be stood up vertically or placed horizontally, and works with Raspberry Pis, SATA drives, and Intel NUC motherboards.

Users can find free files to print the Microlab on the project's Printables or Maker World page, needing M3x8 screws to assemble.

We at XDA love making stuff instead of buying them. After all, if you can make it, you can repair it or make a new one when things go wrong. So, when I saw an adorable home lab setup that you can 3D print yourself, you know I had to check it out.

The Microlab is the cutest home lab you'll ever see (or print)

In a post on the Homelab subreddit, user CB_4D showed off this awesome project. They state that it has a 160mm x 160mm footprint, 5-inch racks, and uses standard 4U and 6U options. It can be stood up vertically or placed on the side, and is designed to work with Raspberry Pis, but can work with other hardware too.

Here's a full list of all the devices that CD_4D says play nicely with the Microlab:

• TP-Link SG105 Network Switch • Raspberry Pi 5 • Raspberry Pi 4 • SATA 2.5" Drives • 120mm fan on top or bottom • Intel NUC 13 Motherboard (Other generations are supposed to be compatible too. Screw positions and dimensions didn't change much but I didn't try)

If you'd like to make your own (and why wouldn't you?) head over to the project's Printables or Maker World page and grab the files for free. Do note that you need to use M3x8 with nuts from behind the columns to get the project up and running. And if you've got the resin to burn (melt?), check out these Raspberry Pi accessories you can print yourself and this sleek 3D-printable Raspberry Pi 5 case.