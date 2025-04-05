Summary 3D printable fidget toys let you play iconic video game tunes.

Music box design consists of two parts and a pick for strumming.

Many songs available to print, from Mario to Zelda, with different print times.

What's better than a fidget toy? A fidget toy you can 3D print. That way, when you inevitably break it from playing with it for the 1,000th time, you can just make a new one and get back to fidgeting. If your fingers itch for something to pick at and you have a 3D printer, then boy do I have the project for you. Someone has uploaded the plans for a ton of little fidget toys that play a brief section of famous video game tracks when you strum your finger along the top, and they seem to be an absolute breeze to print and assemble.

These 3D printable "music boxes" are absolute genius

As spotted by Hackaday, this cool idea comes to us via Kida on MakerWorld. The design is really simple; it consists of two sides that you click together, and a little pick. You attach the pick to the top of the music box, then drag it along the top. The pick plucks at little 'needles' in the box, each one set at the perfect height to play a specific note when plucked. The end result is a little music box that plays a song whenever you want it.

So, how many songs are available? Well, there's a lot. If you head over to the MakerWorld project page, you'll find a huge array of game songs recreated in music box form, from Mario to Zelda to Undertale to the remixed Among Us song. The estimated print time for each music box ranges from two to seven hours, depending on the length of the song and how many "tracks" it has. Some more complex boxes come with two tracks, like the Super Mario World one in the video above.