Summary Retro-inspired 3D-printable Gamecube Raspberry Pi case designed for Raspberry Pi 3, 4, or 5.

It features air vents to keep SBC cool and is compatible with 30mm fans for intake and exhaust.

Requires minimal materials like screws, optional heat inserts, and downloadable 3D files from the Makerworld page.

Raspberry Pi cases are a great way to ensure your SBC isn't sitting around, exposed to the elements. However, just because they're practical doesn't mean they have to be boring. We've seen plenty of 3D-printed Raspberry Pi cases in the past, but this one is especially notable as an excellent addition for anyone using their SBC as a retro console .

This 3D-printable Gamecube Raspberry Pi case is a retro lover's dream

This cool project was the idea of SilvestreDesignLab, who designed a case reminiscent of a Nintendo Gamecube. It requires minimal additional materials, with the bulk of the work being performed by the 3D printer. It can fit a Raspberry Pi 3, 4, or 5, and there are variant designs depending on which one you want to use your case for.

The case comes with some air vents for keeping the SBC cool, but if you want to take things the extra mile, the case is compatible with 30mm fans on each side as an intake and exhaust. All you need to build it besides 3D printing the shell is four M2.5X6 screws, albeit you can add four optional M2.5 heat inserts if you'd like.

If you want to make this cool project for yourself, head over to the project's Makerworld page and download the 3D files. Be sure to read the guide carefully and take note of which model of Raspberry Pi you want to place in it; the instructions differ depending on which you're going for. You can also print the Gamecube with a single color or go the extra mile and use the AMS to get that authentic Gamecube look.