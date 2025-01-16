Summary Pi Box is portable with Raspberry Pi 4 and display powered by a battery pack circuit.

Raspberry Pis are small enough to bring everywhere you go, but how about using them at the same time? While you can grab a Pi laptop or cyberdeck, they can be a little pricey. Fortunately, the Pi Box is here to keep things simple, offering a 3D-printed shell and a screen so you can use your Raspberry Pi 4 anywhere you like.

The Pi Box is a portable way to bring your SBC wherever you go

As posted by Arnov Sharma on Hackaday.io, the Pi Box is designed to be a self-contained box that lets you use your Pi while on the move. It combines the Raspberry Pi 4, a display, a battery, and a 3D-printed shell:

Here, we are using Rasperry Pi 4 combined with the DFRobot's 5'' 800x480 IPS display, and both are being powered by a battery pack circuit we created for a previous project. We are using a 11.1V lithium cell battery pack. The Pi 4 and Display need stable 5V to operate so to step down the 11.1V from the battery pack, we prepared a custom Buck converter circuit that provides stable 5V 3A to power the Pi.

The case itself is comprised of two compartments. The back one holds the battery, while the front one houses the Raspberry Pi 4 and the screen. Plus, the enclosure has its very own handle, so you can lug it around with you.

The instructions and files you need to build your own are all on the Hackaday page, so be sure to check it out. And if this seems too time-consuming for you, why not try these Raspberry Pi projects you can create within an hour?