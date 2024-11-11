Key Takeaways Pizza Hut's 3D-printed PizzaWrmr warms food on a PS5.

The PizzaWrmr STL files are available on the Pizza Hut Canada website.

Ensure materials used are food-safe before assembling.

You know those times when you get a pizza from Pizza Hut while you're playing on your PS5 and you're sitting there thinking "Man, I wish I could make a holder with my 3D printer so I can heat up my pizza using the PS5's heat while I play games"? Yeah, me neither. However, that hasn't stopped the pizza chain from releasing the PizzaWrmr, a 3D-printed shell you can use to warm up your food while you play your games. Just be careful before you make it!

The PizzaWrmr is a 3D-printable pizza warmer for your PS5

You can grab your own PizzaWrmr over on the Pizza Hut Canada website. The website contains a downloadable folder with instructions and STL files ready to go. All you need to do is print it out, slap it onto your PS5, and keep your food warm while you play. Pizza Hut claims that it fits medium pizzas and smaller.

Before you get too excited, there are two things you need to note. First, you'll need to enter your name, email address, and country before you can get your PizzaWrmr files. Second, 3D printing resin is not suitable to eat - like, really, really not suitable. As such, here are some choice passages I saw in the terms of use that pop up when you go to download the STLs and the Readme that comes in the folder:

1. Use of Food-Safe MaterialsBy downloading the Design, you agree to use only food-safe materials for the 3D printing process. It is your responsibility to ensure that all materials used are safe for contact with food, when heated. [...] After it is assembled and attached to the console, use a 34x23x2.5cm foil tray inside the warmer. Do not place pizza directly on the plastic. A foil tray can easily be sourced from a local store or online.

As such, please double and triple-check that the material you're using to make the PizzaWrmr is suitable for food-based applications before you print one out. Consuming resin is never worth it, no matter how funny the bit is.