Summary Frustrated with Pi case limitations, a Reddit user created a 3D printable version for cooling.

The Cocoanix Case Pro v2 addresses airflow issues and now has GPIO support.

You can download and create your own Raspberry Pi cases for free.

Do you put your Raspberry Pi into a case, or do you leave it sitting around? If you're into little Pi enclosures, you may have found that the current offerings aren't very good for keeping the board cool. If you have this issue but don't feel like buying another one to figure out if the next model is better, someone has created one you can 3D print.

Related Raspberry Pi 5 review: The holy grail of DIY projects got even better (and rarer) The Raspberry Pi 5 is one of the most powerful consumer-grade SBCs out there. Sadly, its limited stock means you'll have a hard time finding one.

This 3D printable Raspberry Pi case claims to fix common problems

This cool case was the idea of GodBless124 on Reddit, who was disappointed with the current range of cases and decided to take matters into their own hands:

I was tired of pi cases that block all of the airflow to the chip and that costed insane amount of money for a piece of plastic. All of the 3d printed options are looking lowkey goofy and kinda (not) solid. So I hopped in Fusion and created this masterpiece. I printed this in PETG and took one for the team and dropped it from my balcony... the Pi survivied and the case wasn't looking too bad, confirming my theory. Its a game-changer of a case. I spent a month working on this case.

If the case seems a little familiar, it's because GodBless124 posted the first version a few months ago, which received some construction criticism on how to make it even better. Now, the creator is ready to release the Cocoanix Case Pro v2, which now comes with Raspberry Pi 4 and 5 versions.

The second version also comes with GPIO support, plus mounts for VESA or a 2020 extrusion. The Raspberry Pi 5 model has a slot for active cooling if you're really pushing it to its limit. The best bit is if you have a 3D printer, you can make your own for free by heading over to the project's MakerWorld page, selecting the model you want, and sending it off to your printer.