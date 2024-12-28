Summary Michael Klements showcases a 3D-printed Raspberry Pi case with a water-cooling loop.

Raspberry Pi owners come in all kinds of flavors, but none of them quite have the same effect on me as those who add incredible cooling systems to their board. Every so often, they pop their heads into the Raspberry Pi community and show off their latest projects, such as that one time someone adding a liquid nitrogen cooling system to the SBC. This time, we've been graced by a Raspberry Pi case with a 3D printed chassis and a water cooling loop, because why not?

Michael Klements shows off a 3D printable case for your Raspberry Pi

This cool invention comes to us via Michael Klements, who showed off his build on YouTube. Turns out, this isn't the first time he has added water cooling to a Pi; his previous project involved cooling down a Raspberry Pi 4. However, he felt he could revise his prior design to make it less bulky, and the end result was this magnificent case.

The case is a mix of 3D-printed parts and store-bought components that work together to make this slick-looking Raspberry Pi case. Yes, unfortunately, we haven't figured out how to 3D print an entire water cooling system just yet, so for the time being, you'll need to grab the cooling block, pump, and other bits and pieces yourself. The good news is that the cooling block used in this project is specifically designed for Raspberry Pis, so it should be easy to install.

If you like what you see, you can read more about this project on its Instructables page, where Michael posted a bill of materials, a link to the required 3D models, and a guide on how to build the case. Even now, Michael has ideas on how to make the case even better, including an external power button and extra space for an NVMe drive; however, if you just want a super-cool Pi, you can do a lot worse than build the case as-is.