If someone 3D printed an object and handed it to you, how confident would you be in your ability to tell exactly what model of 3D printer made it? I don't know about you, but I would have zero chance at identifying what machine made it without random guessing.

Well, it turns out that every print has a unique "fingerprint" that allows someone to trace it back to the machine that made it. And we're not just talking about which model made it; we're talking about which exact individual machine made which individual prints, even if each machine was the same printer model.

University of Illinois researchers discover 3D printer "fingerprints" that can identify a specific machine