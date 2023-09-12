Key Takeaways UL Solutions has updated its Solar Bay benchmark to run on iOS and MacOS through the Metal API, indicating a potential ray tracing capability for Apple devices.

The updated benchmark allows for comparison between x86 chips, Android chips, and Apple Silicon, providing a single benchmark for different platforms.

The timing of the update, coinciding with Apple's rumored iPhone 15 series reveal, suggests that Apple may introduce improved ray tracing hardware and wants a benchmark to showcase its performance.

Last month, UL Solutions added Solar Bay to its suite of 3DMark benchmarks. Like Port Royal, Solar Bay tests ray tracing performance, but its selling point was the fact that it could run on both Windows and Android via the Vulkan API. On the eve of Apple's Wonderlust event, UL has updated Solar Bay to run on iOS and MacOS through the Metal API, which, like Vulkan, also supports ray tracing. While this is interesting in itself, it might have implications for what Apple is about to announce.

A ray tracing benchmark for Apple Silicon on iPhones and Macs

In case you aren't aware, 3DMark is a family of primarily graphics benchmarks developed by UL Solutions (one of the biggest scientific standards companies in the world), and these benchmarks are primarily geared towards judging gaming performance. 3DMark also features a handful of tests for other components like CPUs and SSDs, but it's largely for testing GPUs.

The point of the Solar Bay benchmark is to test ray tracing performance, and although ray tracing isn't really that common in phones yet, it's expected to eventually make its way to the high-end models and then trickle down the ranks over time. This update to Solar Bay for iOS and MacOS means for the first time ever, we'll be able to compare x86 chips for desktops and laptops, Android chips for phones and tablets, and Apple Silicon for iPhones, iPads, and Macs all through a single benchmark.

Well, sort of. While Solar Bay runs on the Vulkan API for Windows and Android, on Apple chips the benchmark will actually use the Metal API, which also has support for ray tracing. That technically means it's not quite the same benchmark, but since Metal is Apple's API it would probably be weird not to use it.

It's very conspicuous given an iPhone event is happening today

It's probably no coincidence that at today's Wonderlust event, Apple is rumored to introduce the iPhone 15 series, which might mean Solar Bay is coming to iPhones for a reason. The fact that UL's press release focused primarily on how Solar Bay runs on iOS and glossed over its support for MacOS is also perhaps a strong indication that this update to Solar Bay isn't just some chance event.

The obvious assumption here is that the iPhone 15 will come with much better ray tracing hardware than its predecessors. While Apple has updated its software to support ray tracing and although older iPhones can ray trace, it doesn't have any hardware that speeds it up like Nvidia's and AMD's graphics chips. If Apple has finally added some ray tracing accelerators to the newest iPhone, then that will mean performance will be much better and Apple will want a benchmark that shows it. Rumors even indicated Apple considered adding ray tracing to the iPhone 14.

On the other hand, there might not be too much to read into here. After all, Solar Bay is the first 3DMark test since 2015 to run on Android, Windows, macOS, and iOS, so maybe UL just wanted to update it in time for the reveal of the iPhone 15. It would be really cool to see an iPhone with explicit ray tracing support and accelerators, but we're going to have to wait for Apple to confirm it before we get excited about it.