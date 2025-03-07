Summary Novameat's 3D-printed "meat" is edible, tasty, and nutritionally equivalent to real meat.

The technology is not for home use but for businesses.

Tasters claim Novameat's 3D-printed taco meat looks and tastes like actual meat.

Would you eat a burger if someone made it with a 3D printer? If you're curious about what a printed patty would taste like, ask anyone who braved a bite during MWC 2025. Novameat turned up to the event with their 3D meat printer, and people were allowed to sample the potential food of the future.

Novameat's 3D-printed taco meat makes a splash at MWC 2025

As spotted by Yanko Design, this 3D printer can create "meat" patties. They're entirely edible, meaning you won't have a mouthful of resin if you tried to snack on one. In fact, its creator, Novameat, has been giving out free samples of this "meat" used in tacos.

We put "meat" in quotes like that, but don't worry; this isn't going to feature a 'Soylent Green is people' level of twist. First, it's not real meat; it's created using plant fibers to look, feel, and taste like the real thing. Second, Novameat insisted that this new 3D-printable meat also contains the same nutritional benefits of meat, and isn't just a mimickry of the real thing. Novameat hopes that if the technology takes off, people can still enjoy the meat dishes they know and love with a far more reduced impact on the world's climate.

You may wonder why people would purchase a 3D printer and wait for it to make a burger when they can just cook the real deal themselves. Well, this technology doesn't seem suited for home use; instead, it's something that a business will purchase and use to create products. Think less of having a 3D printer in the kitchen and more of picking up an eight-pack of 3D-printed burgers to cook at home.

Now comes the million-dollar question: how does it taste? While I didn't have the privilege of jetting over to MWC 2025 to chow down on some 3D-printed taco meat (and you can bet your bottom dollar that I would), the lucky patrons that did grab a bite reported that it did, in fact, look, feel, and taste just like the real deal. I'd personally be very interested in doing a blind taste test between Novameat and real meat and see if I can tell the difference. Until then, I'll just have to stare at my red 3D printing filament and imagine if it were made of salami.

