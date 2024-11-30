Chat and messaging programs have come a long way since the days of MSN Messenger, AOL Instant Messenger, and ICQ. In recent years, Discord seems to be one of the most popular programs to use, especially for gamers. It has a lot of features, from voice and video calls to in-app streaming and file sharing. Discord's popularity comes from its ease of use, features, and massive communities it offers. These days, even a lot of manufacturers have their own Discord server, as it allows them to stay up to date with their customers and provide better support.

With all good products comes some heavy competition. It's only natural that when something does so well, people want to put their own spin on it and try and see if they can create something better. While it will be hard to dethrone Discord, currently there are a few programs that are working on doing just that, and, depending on what you want to use your chat program for, may even be the better option. One of the big things we are seeing from competitors is the importance of security and privacy.

4 Tox

Tox is free software that uses open-source libraries to offer encrypted chatting. It uses distributed servers from its users, meaning there are no central servers that can be shut down. Tox even has multiple clients available to choose from based on your needs, including one that works on bare-bones systems that don't have graphical interfaces. The development of each client is led by different people, keeping in line with the open-source nature of the service.

At its core, Tox is available on Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, and Android. It offers instant messaging, voice chats, video calls, screen and file sharing, and even a group chatting option. It features an easy-to-use UI that shouldn't take most people too long to make the most of.

