Despite our best efforts to develop other forms of authentication, passwords aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. We have so many different accounts that remembering our passwords for everything is difficult enough, let alone keeping them secure. Using the same password for everything is also not a great idea either, and leaves your online presence much more susceptible to nefarious actors.

A good, robust password manager is essential for anyone who spends time online, but that might not be enough for those who want to further strengthen their privacy. Instead of relying on a third party to keep your accounts secure, self-hosting a password manager is a great way to take matters into your own hands. Taking control of your privacy is important, and here are the 4 best password managers that can help you do just that.

4 Vaultwarden

An all-around excellent option