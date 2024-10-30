Internet browsers are a dime a dozen, and it's not easy to choose which you should pick up and use. Many users default to Google Chrome, which isn't a bad choice. The Google-focused browser packs a lot of creature comforts for those who use the Google ecosystem daily, and it has a vast library of extensions for use. But what if you may want to de-Google your browsing?

Depending on your browsing habits, there may be something more effective out there for you. Here is a list of competent replacements for Chrome, each with their own strengths.

4 Firefox

An all-around performer

Close

Firefox would be a confident lateral move for anyone looking to get off of Chrome. It has many of the same benefits: great customization, is available on a large list of devices, and performs adequately for everyday use. Although it doesn't block ads or keep your browsing private by default, Mozilla being a non-profit may squash any of the qualms one may have about data collection. Still, those who are privacy conscious have options to customize their experience as they like, with few obstacles in their way. Sync is also possible between devices, which is a nice touch.

Firefox only falls slightly short in performance. Chrome has a reputation for being somewhat of a RAM-hog, but it does outperform Firefox in synthetic tests. However, most users probably won't notice too much of a difference between the two for daily browsing.

3 Safari

Still the king of macOS and iOS

While this may not be applicable to anyone on Windows devices, those using Mac should strongly consider using Safari if they aren't already. Safari performs exceptionally well on Apple Silicon; the claims of higher performance and battery life compared to other browsers are definitely real, and can be felt during use. The ecosystem creature comforts like the "Shared with You" section and great tab syncing across your Apple devices do a lot of heavy lifting in day-to-day use. Safari also does an excellent job in the privacy department as well, with strong tracker-blocking out of the box.

Safari really only falls short if you require a wide extension library, such as that of Chrome. It's also certainly not an option for you if you don't use Apple devices, but if you work within the Apple ecosystem daily it's almost a no-brainer.

2 Vivaldi

Productivity-focused with elite customization