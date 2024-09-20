Not all photos are perfect. Sometimes you capture the ideal moment, but the background isn’t quite right. Or maybe you are working on something where you need to isolate the subject from its background. Whatever the reason, knowing how to cut out an image in Photoshop is an essential skill that can come in handy. This is especially the case when you don’t necessarily want to remove the entire background, or if you are trying to isolate something within the area of the main subject.

Use the Quick Selection tool

Best for subjects that stand out from the background

Using the Quick Selection tool is the easiest way to cut out an image in Photoshop, especially if you’re dealing with a subject that clearly stands out from the background – think of a product shot on a white background.

It will detect the edges of the object you are trying to select and easily snap to those as you drag the tool over the image with minimal fuss.

In Photoshop, upload your preferred image and click on the Quick Selection tool in the left pane. It looks like a small brush with a dotted line around it. Drag the tool over the object you want to cut out. Photoshop will automatically recognize the edges of the subject, but if it misses a spot, click and drag again. To subtract a spot, hold down the Alt (or Option on a Mac) key while dragging over that area. Once you are satisfied with the selection, right-click anywhere in the selected area and choose Layer via Copy or Layer via Cut.

Use the Magic Wand tool

For areas with solid colors

If you are working with areas that have solid colors or high contrasts, the Magic Wand tool can be helpful. Unlike the Quick Selection tool, which detects the edges based on brush strokes, this option focuses entirely on color similarities. With just a click, you’ll have clean selections.

Select the Magic Wand tool (a stick with sparkle at the top) from the left pane. Adjust the Tolerance level at the top of your screen, which you’ll find in the options bar. This level determines how similar the pixels need to be in color in order to be selected. A lower tolerance (10-30) will select only the pixels with colors very close in shade to the one you click. A higher tolerance (40-100) will broaden the range of colors. Once done, click on the area you want to select, and the tool will automatically highlight the area containing the pixels within that color range. If the tool misses a spot, hold down the Shift key and click on the areas you want to add. To remove a selected area, hold down the Alt/Option key and click the areas you want to subtract. After you are satisfied with the selection, click on a selected area and choose Layer via Copy or Layer via Cut.

If you’d like to refine the edges more, use Select and Mask in the options bar. In the dialog which follows, you can adjust the smoothness, feathering, and contrast to polish any rough edges.

Use the Lasso tool

Manually cut the object

Another handy tool is the Lasso tool, which allows you to manually draw around the object you want to cut out. We recommend it for anyone who prefers more control over their selection, especially with objects that have irregular shapes and complex edges.

Select the Lasso tool (looks like a small loop) from the left pane. If you are dealing with straight-edged objects, you might prefer the Polygonal Lasso tool. With the tool selected, click and hold to manually trace around the object. If you are using the Polygonal Lasso tool, click as you go to add points along the edges. Once you have drawn around the object, close the selection by connecting the end to the starting point. You’ll see the marching ants appear around the area when you do this. Go to the Layer menu and choose Layer via Copy or Layer via Cut.

Use the Pen tool

If you want smooth images

For those who like their edges smooth, the Pen tool is a great choice. It takes a bit more time than the automatic tools, but you get full control over your selection for those professional-looking, refined cutouts.

Select the Pen tool from the toolbar on your left hand. Click around the edges of your object to create anchor points. The more anchor points you create, the more precise your selection will be. Once you have traced the entire object with anchor points, close the path by clicking on the first point you created. Right-click on the path and choose Make Selection. You can adjust the feather radius here if you want to soften the edges. Next, move to the right pane where image properties are displayed, and click on the tiny camera-like icon in the bottom section. This will create a layer with just the object you want to cut out.

Your preferred area should now be cut out. To make more adjustments to the border, right-click on the layer you have just created in the right pane and choose Select and Mask.

Cut out your preferred objects with ease in Photoshop

While it may sound intimidating at first (perhaps something you can only imagine professionals using), Photoshop is quite simple. Whether you have a personal photo to edit or you are working on a professional project, Photoshop allows you to cut out objects with precision and ease. Unlike most online editing tools, this platform always ensures a higher-quality outcome, and there are quite a few hidden Photoshop features you should know about, as well. That said, if you ever want to explore other options, there are some decent Photoshop alternatives to consider.