macOS is a great operating system for a lot of people, from casual users and students to creators and programmers. There's just one problem: if you want to use macOS Sonoma, you'll need to use Apple's hardware. That's somewhat of a shame because Windows laptops offer some great hardware features and customization options that you won't find on a MacBook. As a lifetime Mac user, I've recently spent more time than ever testing and daily driving high-end Windows laptops. Using cutting-edge machines like the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i and the HP ZBook Studio G10, I've uncovered a handful of hardware features I'd love to see on MacBooks.

First, Let's get out of the way: these hardware features might not (or probably won't) come to the MacBook. But these very features keep me from being a full-time Mac user, so here's to hoping.

1 Matte displays

For a much crisper look and glare reduction under tough lighting

We haven't had a matte display on a MacBook in a while, but there is some precedence for Apple using matte display panels. It last put a matte panel on a MacBook Pro in 2013, which still looks great today. The company has recently offered matte options for the Studio Display and Pro Display XDR. There are a few key benefits of matte screens, like the one I recently tested on HP's ZBook Studio G10.

The biggest one is that matte textures diffuse light better than typical glass, resulting in a better viewing experience in unfavorable lighting conditions. The obvious example of this is while outdoors and in direct sunlight, but it isn't the only one. Glossy screens can also have trouble with glare and overall visibility indoors, especially near a window. MacBooks have an anti-glare coating that is alright, but their displays can still be hard to see at times. That's why I'd like to see a matte display option return to the MacBook Pro.

2 Touchscreens

You won't use them all the time, but they're clutch when needed

Apple has no intention of creating a touchscreen Mac for two reasons. The first and obvious one is that the iPad is a touch-first computing device, and adding a touchscreen Mac would create overlap in the lineup. However, the bigger one might be that Apple doesn't think touch is a good way to navigate macOS. If current Windows touch-first devices are any indication, Apple might be right.

However, a touchscreen can sometimes be useful, even if it won't be your primary input method. Things like scrolling and drawing just feel more natural with a finger or stylus. It's also more intuitive because many other devices, like smartphones and tablets, use touch. We've all probably tried to touch a non-touch display out of muscle memory by now, and that's evidence of my point. With so many Windows laptops featuring touchscreens, the option should be on the Mac.

3 New form factors

Some of them are actually quite useful

We can debate all day long about whether new form factors are useful or not. If I had to guess, I'd bet most MacBook users aren't likely to be intrigued by foldable and dual-screen computers. However, I was swayed by the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i. It's a dual-screen laptop that essentially gives you an external monitor built right in.

I used to carry around my iPad Pro for use as a portable monitor, and it's hard to understate how much better the Yoga Book 9i is as a portable dual-screen solution. There are plenty of reasons why Apple doesn't experiment with these form factors, with cost, scale, and demand chiefly among them. However, I'd still love to run macOS on a device like the Yoga Book 9i.

4 SIM slots

The MacBook Pro is one of the best mobile workstations out there. With Apple Silicon, it provides desktop-class performance with laptop-class power efficiency. All that it's missing is access to a cellular connection. Laptops with 5G connectivity are extremely useful, as you don't have to worry about public Wi-Fi networks, hotspots, or tethering. This feature could be a game-changer for mobile workers like myself, who often work from coffee shops, public spaces, and in-person events. It would also make sense for Apple, which offered cellular connectivity on other products, like the iPad and Apple Watch, early on.

Why Apple doesn't experiment with hardware

Unfortunately, Apple won't release unproven hardware often. Part of the appeal of the Mac is that it's so easy to use and consistent. You could use a Mac from 2000 and 2023, and for the most part, it's a similar experience. Plus, Apple's supply-chain efficiency is part of what makes it so successful. As a result, it tries to limit hardware SKUs whenever possible. That's why you see the same chassis or design reused across products and generations. With all this in mind, I'll still hope that a few items on my wishlist make it to the MacBook someday.