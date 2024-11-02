Whenever you're space-constrained with your files, whether that's for storage purposes or for sharing them online, it's important to know what types of compression are available and how these affect the final file. While it's true enough that Windows 11 has inbuilt ZIP functionality, it's rather limited in scope, and if your file is already compressed like video or photo files often are, then zipping them could even make the finished file larger. In the push for efficiency in storage, you need to know which codecs you can use for different file types and how they affect the compression ratio. It's also helpful to know what they do to the overall quality of the file, as you wouldn't want to introduce distortion, artifacts, or glitched data.

4 Image file compression

Most image files can be compressed further with minimal loss of fidelity

Image compression has been around for a long time, originally designed to make file sizes more manageable by a consortium of photographic experts. The humble JPEG has been a fixture of life for three decades now, and even with new options, is still the reigning champ for its balance of file size, image quality, support, and ease of conversion to other formats. Some other good options for efficient image storage include:

WebP: Based on the VP8 video codec, this web-first file format maintains image quality and can support transparency, something JPEG can not.

Based on the VP8 video codec, this web-first file format maintains image quality and can support transparency, something JPEG can not. HEIC/HEIF: This is the efficient format that iOS and Android employ in its camera apps, but it's not very well-supported by other devices.

This is the efficient format that iOS and Android employ in its camera apps, but it's not very well-supported by other devices. AVIF: Based on AV1, this open-source codec is great for image quality and efficiency, but it's not supported by many devices or image tools.

Based on AV1, this open-source codec is great for image quality and efficiency, but it's not supported by many devices or image tools. JPEG XL: Designed to replace JPEG, it never received the support it needed to keep up with the formats pushed by web browser manufacturers.

Designed to replace JPEG, it never received the support it needed to keep up with the formats pushed by web browser manufacturers. PNG: This is an efficient format designed for web-shared images. It supports transparency but often has lower visual quality than other formats.

It's perhaps telling that even decades after its invention, the JPEG format is still the go-to for most users when saving efficient image files. It supports progressive encoding for varying quality, but I wouldn't use lower than 65% or more than about 85% for most uses. Other formats can be useful in the right situation, but there still isn't a viable replacement for the same visual needs.

3 Video file compression

Lossless video is huge but you don't need all that data for the finished product