Windows-based PCs are overwhelmingly the most common worldwide, so most users are used to the NTFS file system, even if they don't know what it's called. But it's far from the only file system you can use, even on Windows, and some others are worth checking out. After all, if you're adding one of the best SSDs to your setup, you'll want to know you're getting the best performance possible, and your file system choice is part of that equation. Note that not every file system in this list is compatible with Windows, but you might be putting that SSD into a file server or NAS, which usually means dealing with some version of Linux, and then you'll want to know about non-NTFS file systems.

Related Here are the 6 best tools for testing your storage drives Is your storage drive acting up? These 6 tools can tell you what's wrong

4 Btrfs

While it's still a work in progress, it's the best choice for SSDs on Linux installs

Close

Not everyone wants to run Windows and its default NTFS file system. Users who are drawn to the FOSS world and Linux have far more choices when picking a file system for their computers. While many Linux distros use Ext4 by default, that's not the only choice, and it's not the best choice for using with an SSD. Instead, take a look at Btrfs, a modern copy-on-write file system with advanced fault tolerance, repair, and easy administration. You also get some pretty powerful features like subvols, snapshots, and flexible RAID whenever you want. It's closer to the file systems used for servers, where data consistency is key, except it's just as at home on the desktop and will help to keep your system healthy. The copy-on-write and checksum features ensure that these types of file systems can't be made unbootable by a simple system crash, so any errors can be recovered. If you need more convincing about Btrfs, many of the advanced features used are also part of the Apple File System (AFPS) that is used in every macOS device, and it's becoming more common on NAS devices.

Related How to dual-boot Windows 11 and Linux on your PC If you want to use Windows 11 and Linux on the same computer, the best option may be to dual boot. Here's how to set up your PC for it.

3 XFS

When speed is of the essence for server data retrieval