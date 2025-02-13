As much as I've been enjoying enjoying my Mac Mini since I reviewed it , it's impossible to deny that there are some notable faults with macOS. One of them is Finder, the built-in file manager, which is somehow even worse than File Explorer on Windows — in some ways, at least. One of my biggest pet peeves is that hitting Enter doesn't open a folder, and instead tries to rename it.

Thankfully, if you're wanting a better file management experience, there's no shortage of alternatives out there to try. I took it upon myself to try installing nearly 15 of them, and out of those, I came away with four that actually provided a good experience. So let's get right into it.

Commander One

An upgrade is an upgrade