Key Takeaways Steam Deck inspired MSI Claw & other high-profile handhelds with powerful specs & innovative features.

OneXPlayer X1 impresses with 3-in-1 design & latest Intel chips, challenging current gaming handheld standards.

GPD WIN Mini & Ayaneo Flip offer unique clamshell designs & powerful hardware, but come at a high price.

Gaming handhelds like the original GPD Win and Pandora existed long before the Steam Deck, though it was the latter that truly made PC handhelds a worthwhile alternative to bulky gaming laptops. Following the success of the Steam Deck, many firms, including big-name brands like Asus and Lenovo began working on their own spin on the PC handheld formula to capitalize on the growing popularity of these portable gaming systems.

Although the Steam Deck OLED still remains the golden standard for gaming handhelds, there are a handful of upcoming devices that could give Steam’s flagship portable system a run for its money. If you haven't kept up with the latest developments in the gaming industry, here are four PC handhelds worth keeping an eye out on for this year.

4 MSI Claw

Powerful specs with solid controls

Close

Starting things off with the most high-profile handheld, the MSI Claw has been heralded as the device that could finally surpass the Steam Deck ever since MSI unveiled it back in 2023. Specs-wise, the MSI Claw rocks the latest Intel Meteor Lake processors, and you can go up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H. Being a portable handheld, you’re not going to find a dedicated graphics card on the MSI Claw, though the Intel Arc iGPU provides decent performance with its 8 Xe-Cores and 2.25GHz clock speed.

Aside from the superior hardware, MSI’s first handheld also includes hall-effect sticks, a long-sought-after feature by owners of the Steam Deck. Although it does not pack an OLED screen, the MSI Claw does include a higher resolution 1080p screen with a variable refresh rate that ranges between 48-120Hz.

You might have noticed that, despite speaking so highly about the MSI Claw, I’ve placed the device at the bottom of the list. And it’s not because the device is bad, but it’s because there are even more impressive PC handhelds with a ton of unique features and interesting designs.

3 OneXPlayer X1

Is that a laptop? Is it a tablet? No, it’s the OneXPlayer X1 PC handheld!

When we reviewed the OneXPlayer Mini Pro back in 2022, we loved how the handheld combined tight and responsive hall-effect joysticks with high-performance AMD Ryzen processors. This year, the company is back with the X1 handheld, which builds upon its predecessors in every way.

For starters, the OneXPlayer X1’s latest offering includes Intel’s Meteor Lake mobile chips. The most expensive X1 model goes up to a 16-core, 22-thread Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H and 64GB of LPDDR5 memory, so you won’t encounter any issues running modern games on this compact device. But what truly sets it apart from the rest of the competitors is its display.

And no, I’m not talking about the sharp 2560x1600 screen resolution or the 120Hz refresh rate. The selling point of the OneXPlayer X1 is its 3-in-1 design, wherein the 10.95-inch display can seamlessly switch between handheld, tablet, and laptop modes.

Related One Xplayer Mini Pro review: A powerful, but expensive Steam Deck competitor With an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and RDNA2 graphics, the One Xplayer Mini Pro can run a lot of games very well, but it may be hard to justify.

2 GPD Win Mini (2024)

Another incredible clamshell handheld from GPD WIN

Source: GPD WIN

So far, mainstream gaming handhelds like the Ayaneo Kun, Asus ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go have stuck to the Steam Deck-esque form factor, which itself borrows some of the design philosophy from Sony’s classic PSP and PS Vita consoles. However, GPD WIN has usually stuck to a more clamshell-esque design, and this year’s GPD WIN Mini is no different.

Bearing similarities to a typical laptop, the GPD WIN Mini (2024) includes a 1080p screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Attached to the display is a miniature keyboard with a controller and a touchpad near the hinge. So, you can use the GPD WIN Mini as an ordinary computing device and a gaming handheld.

Things get even more interesting under the hood. The GPD WIN Mini supports up to an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor and a Radeon 780M integrated GPU. As such, you can expect solid performance in pretty much any current-gen titles as long as you’re willing to sacrifice some graphical settings. I’d crown GPD WIN’s newest offering as the best clamshell handheld of 2024 if not for the impressive Ayaneo Flip series devices…

Related Ayaneo Kun review: The best gaming handheld at a premium price The Ayaneo Kun is an exceptional gaming handheld that has very few downsides, and we absolutely love it.

1 Ayaneo Flip handhelds

The Flip DS shares more than just the name with Nintendo’s beloved console

Close

This year, Ayaneo intends to release the Flip KB and DS, which bring several hardware improvements alongside a unique clamshell design to the company’s premium gaming handhelds. Starting with the Flip KB, the device has a similar appearance to the GPD WIN Mini (2024), albeit with a few discrepancies. Besides including the controller on the side instead of near the hinge, Ayaneo’s Flip KB has a more compact design and ditches the mousepad in favor of a smaller “fingerprint touch mouse.”

But the Flip DS is the real star of the show. Ayaneo says the DS in its name stands for Dual Screen, and the device has an eerily similar design to Nintendo’s DS handheld, making it the first Windows gaming handheld that includes a secondary display.

Underneath, both the Flip KB and DS pack a lot of firepower. The Ryzen 7 7840U on the base models is moderately capable, but the Ryzen 7 8840U on the high-end variants makes the Flip series perfect for on-the-go gaming and emulation. Couple that with up to 64GB of memory, 2TB of storage, and a buttery-smooth 120Hz display, and Ayaneo’s Flip series clamshells are bound to provide tough competition to our favorite gaming handhelds.

Which handheld will emerge as the Steam Deck killer?

Close

Those were some of the gaming handhelds I’m looking forward to trying out in 2024. Although these devices pack superior specs to the Steam Deck, I’m not sure whether they’ll be able to triumph over the king of gaming handhelds. The reason is, that all the devices I’ve mentioned in this list cost a fortune, with the more expensive variants of the OneXPlayer X1 and the Ayaneo Flip costing upwards of $1500!

To put that into perspective, the original Steam Deck usually sells for $349, which is half the price of the “cheapest” model of the MSI Claw. Nevertheless, the fact that we’re starting to see next-gen hardware in these tiny systems bodes well for the future of the handheld industry.