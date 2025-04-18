The most shocking thing about Nvidia's recent RTX 5060 Ti is that it's decent. That hasn't been the case for most of Nvidia's GPU releases this generation, but the RTX 5060 Ti offers decent value at its list price, particularly for the 16GB model. The problem is finding the RTX 5060 Ti at list price.

Board partners and retailers have already inflated prices before the initial stock has sold out, and once that stock is gone, prices will likely climb even higher. Thankfully, you don't need to spend more just to get a decent GPU. These four alternatives to the RTX 5060 Ti offer better performance or reasonable compromises for around the same price.

4 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super

A more capable GPU overall, just without MFG