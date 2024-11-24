Getting the most performance out of your PC is essential for everyone, especially gamers. There are plenty of tips and tricks to optimize Windows 11 for gaming; but for those not on Windows, or for Windows users who may be looking for a bit more, there are also programs out there that have been specifically designed to help. Optimizing your PC performance for gaming has never been easier and, in a lot of cases, can be done with just a few clicks of the mouse.

Thanks to some of the programs listed below, gone are the days when you had to enter the BIOS to overclock and tune your hardware. Now, it can all be done through apps which not only make it much easier, but can also save you loads of time and hassle. If you have never tried to optimize your performance, there is no better time than now to give it a go.

4 MSI Afterburner

MSI Afterburner has been one of the go-to tools for monitoring and overclocking GPUs for as long as I can remember. It works on any GPU, not just an MSI card, and gives you complete control of your GPU while also allowing you to monitor it at the same time. You can even capture your video output so you can share your gaming clips with friends and family. Best of all, it's free and rather easy to use once it's installed.

MSI Afterburner features numerous manual overclocking tools and even has an OC Scanner option which is used for one touch overclocking. Basically, it will automatically find the highest stable overclock settings for your GPU, and apply them. There is an on-screen display that will allow you to monitor your system performance in real time while gaming, and it also has a hardware monitor for use when not in the game. You can change your voltage, set custom fan curves, and otherwise with ease.

