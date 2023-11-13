Key Takeaways Users of ChatGPT Plus will be able to create their own custom GPTs, which can perform specific tasks and be shared through a link or OpenAI store, potentially leading to profits for creators.

OpenAI has announced GPT-4 Turbo, a more efficient and cost-effective version of their AI model, with improved speed and cheaper usage rates for developers.

OpenAI is introducing a program called Copyright Shield to protect enterprise users from copyright infringement claims, showing their commitment to ensuring a safe and professional environment for generative AI use.

ChatGPT is one of the fastest-growing platforms ever, with over 100 million users weekly. This figure was unveiled at the company's first-ever developer conference by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. At the same event, OpenAI announced a number of new features coming to ChatGPT, and these are some of our favorites.

1 Users will be able to create their own GPTs

Make your own weird bot

Source: OpenAI

One of the biggest features, which could prove lucrative for future users, involves allowing ChatGPT Plus users to train their own GPTs. These are custom models that are equivalent to apps on a smartphone and can perform certain tasks. They can then be shared through a link or through a custom OpenAI store launching later this month. Creators of those GPTs, if they choose to sell them, will get a share of the profits for their efforts, though it's not clear how much that will amount to just yet. There's no coding skill required, either.

In the example of the Sous Chef above, you can take pictures of items in your fridge and have it recommend some recipes. There are early reports stating that it doesn't work very well currently, but the idea still holds up. Simply train chatbots for specific use cases, and, in theory, they should be good at what they're taught. It'll take a while to get up and running to be a feature that users want to pay for, but it's certainly promising.

2 GPT-4 Turbo will net huge improvements

Save money and have better results

GPT-4 is still only accessible to paying Plus users, but the company just announced GPT-4 Turbo, which will run better, be faster, and be cheaper to use. It's trained on data up to April 2023 and can fit a large amount of data in the initial prompt. To be exact, it has a 128KB context window, which OpenAI says is "equivalent to more than 300 pages of text in a single prompt.”

Even better is that it's three times cheaper for developers to use, costing $0.01 per 1,000 tokens, where a token is half a word. That's down from $0.03 per 1,000 tokens, making it significantly cheaper in larger data contexts.

3 OpenAI will protect enterprise users who are accused of copyright infringement

​​​​​​In case you get sued

As Microsoft and Google have committed to, OpenAI will protect enterprise users who are accused of copyright infringement through a program it's calling Copyright Shield. “We will now step in and defend our customers, and pay the costs incurred, if you face legal claims around copyright infringement,” the company said. There aren't any details of how or even where it will work, but OpenAI wants people to feel comfortable using generative AI in professional contexts, and this is a good way to achieve that.

4 OpenAI's new Text-to-Speech API creates human-quality speech

Eerie, but cool

OpenAI also announced a new text-to-speech API at the event that developers can leverage at a cost of $0.015 per 1,000 characters sent. There are six preset voices to choose from that all sound realistic with different accents, and they'll be accessible to anyone who uses the OpenAI ChatGPT API.

OpenAI is trying to stay ahead

With OpenAI's ChatGPT being one of the biggest and most popular AI chatbots out there, the company is beginning to feel the heat from the likes of Bing Chat and Google Bard. As Google Bard, in particular, has improved an immense amount since its launch, the company needs to match the offerings of competitors and offer more than what those competitors do, too. That's why OpenAI's developer conference was a big deal, and some of these changes should shape up to be fascinating.