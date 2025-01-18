The world of PC building and performance optimization is filled with long-standing myths and misconceptions. While some traditional wisdom still holds true, many beliefs about computer hardware have become outdated as technology has evolved. From RAM speeds to CPU cores, temperature management to overclocking, it's time to separate fact from fiction. Let's debunk four common PC performance myths that might be holding you back from getting the most out of your system.

4 "RAM speed doesn’t matter"

Times have changed

There’s so much more than meets the eye when it comes to your RAM. Capacity is obviously key, but speed has become tied closely to CPU performance, especially in the world of Ryzen processors. Once very finicky for RAM compatibility, it now supports a wide range of speeds and timings. However, there’s still a sweet spot to hit. For example, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D in my system seems to be the most stable and performs best with 6000 MHz RAM. This RAM “sweet spot” exists with other processors as well, but the X3D chips seem particularly sensitive to RAM speeds and timings.

There are diminishing returns the higher you go, but certain workloads like video editing and 3D rendering benefit heavily from faster RAM. If you’re already at a decent speed in the DDR5 realm, there’s probably little reason to upgrade unless you’re particularly CPU-bound. Do your research on your CPU and see what it prefers. Higher isn’t always better.

3 "More CPU cores = more performance"

It really depends on your workload

More isn’t always better, and that’s especially true when it comes to CPU cores. Counting cores is a great way to end up with a CPU that’s great at multithreaded workloads but not much else. Like with anything, there’s some truth to “more cores is better” but it just comes down to what you’ll be using your computer for. If you’re gaming, chances are you don’t need more than 8 or even 4 cores in some cases. To use the Ryzen X3D chips as an example, the CPUs with less cores are often a bit better in gaming workloads due to the way the dual CCDs communicate with one another. While the 7800X3D does have less cores and will perform slightly worse in productivity workloads, the 7950X3D is significantly worse in gaming workloads. It all depends on your use case.

2 Temps only matter once you start thermal throttling

You should keep them low regardless