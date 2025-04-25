Measuring PC performance can be tricky business. While you can get a halfway decent picture of performance by measuring average frames-per-second and calling it a day, you're missing out on some key context that goes along with that number. Average FPS only gives you a small window into the overall performance of your computer in a specific title, and if you want more insight, be sure to measure these 4 metrics along with average frame rate.

4 0.1% and 1% lows in FPS

Gives you a better picture of performance in worst-case scenarios

While these numbers are still averages in frames-per-second, they're a much better measure of overall experience. While normal average FPS numbers give you a full picture of your performance, 0.1% and 1% lows are the slowest moments in gameplay. It gives you a picture of how your performance looks when it's at its worst.

When users complain of bad performance but have decent average FPS numbers, chances are their 1% lows are in the bin. It's tough to get a gauge on these just by looking at the average FPS counter, so if you're trying to get a good picture of your PC's actual performance in a given scenario, 1% lows are great for that.

3 Frame times

A good representation of how responsive a game "feels"