One of the latest trends when it comes to PC peripherals is the use of Hall effect switches in mechanical keyboards. However, Hall effect switches are far from new. They were created way back in 1968, but, as you can imagine, the technology has come a long way since then. They are now becoming cheaper to manufacture, and as we start to see them being used in more products, they will likely become even more affordable and widespread.

Mechanical switches have been around for a few years longer than Hall effect switches, but have been much more widely adopted. While membrane keyboards are also still around, mechanical keyboards have pretty much become the norm in the last few years. Mechanical keyboards have many features and offer a great combination of form, function, and durability. In the past few years, the prices for mechanical keyboards have become much more respectable, which is a big part of why they are becoming the go-to keyboard of choice.

4 The new gimmick in town

As mentioned, Hall effect switches aren't exactly new, but they are generating a lot of buzz lately. They offer similar features to standard mechanical switches with one main difference. They use a magnet instead of physical contact, which lets users change the actuation point on the switch. You can set an actuation point between 0.1mm and 4mm depending on your preference. Let me ask you though, have you ever really sat and tried switches with a different actuation before?

I'm not saying you can't tell different actuation points apart, I am just saying in most cases it doesn't make as big a difference as you might think. Once you get used to a switch type, it just feels more comfortable. You can set up to 4 actions per key with Hall effect switches. While this may sound amazing, it can be a nightmare if you don't know what you are doing and aren't careful.

3 More options to choose from

While we are starting to see more options for magnetic Hall effect switches, mechanical switches are mass-produced at a much higher rate. Mechanical switches also offer many more options to choose from, and it's not just switch types, it's manufacturers, colors, and so many more options.

Hall effect switches are becoming more readily available, but they have a long way to go to catch up to mechanical switches. While both categories have been around for quite some time, mechanical switches were somehow much more adopted when the industry was looking for something other than membrane keyboards, and therefore have become more prevalent.