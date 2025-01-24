Getting work done while on the go isn't just a luxury; it's turned into a necessity for many working professionals. A good mobile workstation is incredibly important if you want to maximize your output while away from home, and it starts with a powerful laptop. Unfortunately, working off of a laptop doesn't allow for much screen real estate. Many laptops are limited to just a 14" screen, leaving you feeling cramped in your workflow. Enter the world of portable monitors, which work exactly like you think they would. Here are 4 reasons why their plug and play nature makes them a no-brainer for productivity.

4 Enhanced multitasking

Everything you'd expect from more screen space

A portable monitor offers the same benefits you'd expect from a stationary monitor in your main setup. More screen real estate means more space for documents, side-by-side comparisons, or playing videos. Most productivity apps support dragging tiles over to secondary displays, and having this capability while on the go just makes everything so much easier. Not having to constantly switch between windows takes a lot of cognitive load off, making your productivity tasks seamless.

When writing, I'll often have some kind of reference material up on my secondary display, and when I'm working at a coffee shop, I really miss that extra screen real estate that my home setup affords me. A portable monitor really changed the game for me, allowing me to avoid the distractions of the WFH lifestyle but not compromise on my productivity.