Trackpads are ubiquitous on all the best laptops, even though Lenovo is still shipping the infamous trackpoint on some of its products today. But if you glance over to the desktop space, trackpads are a rarity. Mice have dominated the desktop market for a while, and it's pretty easy to figure out why. First, the mouse started as the primary way to interact with desktops when the graphical user interface went mainstream. The trackpad wouldn't come until 1994 and debuted on a laptop.

So, are trackpads virtually nonexistent on desktop setups because they aren't needed, or is it simply due to old habits? That's still up for debate. But after trying out an Apple Magic Trackpad on my iMac for a few weeks, I've uncovered four ways a trackpad is useful in a desktop setup. And if you're a Windows or Linux user, you can get in on the fun, too. The Magic Keyboard supports both operating systems and a handful of third-party options are designed just for Windows.

1 Scrolling and gestures are better

It's far easier to navigate your OS quickly with a trackpad

The best place to start with the functionality of a trackpad is with scrolling and gestures. Great mouses have a scroll wheel that allows you to quickly navigate your operating system, and some even have customizable buttons as well. I've tried the best of them, namely the Logitech MX Master 3. But nothing compares to the natural feel of scrolling and using gestures on a trackpad.

I'm a huge fan of using multiple desktop spaces and quickly switching between them. Often, I have a desktop used for photo editing, another for word processing and web browsing, and a third desktop for communication apps. On both Windows and macOS, I can breeze through all three spaces with a simple three-finger swipe on a trackpad. Completing the same actions on a mouse and keyboard considerably reduces my workflow. For that reason, adding a trackpad to your setup could speed up your desktop workflow.

2 It's more compact on your desk

Mice require much more tracking area on your desk

Close

This could be a huge concern for some people or a non-factor for others. Either way, it's worth mentioning that using a trackpad takes a lot less space on your desk than using a mouse. You need a lot of surface area with a mouse for the best performance. That desktop space is required to navigate your entire desktop environment without picking up your mouse. If you're limited in terms of desk space, a trackpad could be the solution. Instead of lifting your mouse, you can lift your finger if you run out of space on the trackpad's surface.

3 Manipulating media is easier

Things like photo editing, video editing, and more just feel better

There are some activities that a mouse is better for, like gaming. But on the flip side, there are tasks that a trackpad feels better with. A big one is during content creation, like photo editing, video editing, and graphic design. Using a trackpad to adjust color sliders, scroll through a video timeline, or rotate an object is generally more responsive than using a mouse. While mice are known for providing ultimate precision, it's important to distinguish that precision doesn't always equal control. When manipulating media, you want the utmost control; this is where a trackpad comes in handy.

4 It's perfect for lefties and righties

Forget strange left-handed mice and pick a trackpad instead

This will probably only apply to a few of you, but using a trackpad can be great for left-handed people. For one, it eliminates the need to buy a wonky left-handed mouse — if you can manage to daily-drive a trackpad by itself. But a more realistic solution is using a trackpad with a mouse. Like many other lefties, I've managed to use a mouse with my right hand, even if it isn't my dominant one. This is serviceable most of the time, but having a trackpad on the left side of my keyboard means I can instinctively interact with my system with my left hand as needed.

Adding a trackpad can also be convenient for systems shared by lefties and righties. Both users will have comfortable ways to use the computer without needing multiple mice.

The best setups use a mouse and trackpad in tandem

To be clear, I'm advocating for people to consider adding a trackpad to their desktop setup. There's no way a trackpad could completely replace my desktop mouse, and I even occasionally use a mouse with my laptop on the go. However, when it comes to mice and trackpads, both are definitely better than just having one. Being able to alternate between a trackpad and mouse based on the situation is hands-down the most productive way to operate your desktop PC.