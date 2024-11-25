It's been just over 2 years since AMD released the 7000 series CPUs and the AM5 platform and, somehow, AM4 is still going strong. The AM4 socket is now over 8 years old and normally this would mean it's past its prime. However, AMD released a few new and upgraded SKUs of CPUs in 2024 and says they believe the longevity of AM4 is one of the biggest factors in Ryzen's overall success.

Normally, when a new socket/chipset comes out, you can kind of expect the old one to die off and companies typically sell off their existing stock. AMD decided not to do that and in 2024 released updated CPUs on the AM4 platform, adding higher clock speeds to some models and even upgrading some CPUs to include 3D V-Cache, making them absolute gaming beasts for the price. Whether you like it or not, there is no denying that the AM4 socket has had a legendary run and earned its place as one of the best CPU sockets ever.

4 Stability and feature support

As the AM4 platform is over 8 years old now, it is stable to use. Most of the bugs and kinks have already been worked out for some time now, and it just works. There have been numerous BIOS, driver, and chipset updates over the years, and it is well-supported by the community. The maturity of it is one of the main reasons it can and should be trusted.

While it may not come with PCIe 5.0 support, most users don't need it anyway. Some AM4 motherboards come with PCIe 4.0, which is plenty fast enough for most of us. AM4 also utilizes DDR4 memory which is fast enough, stable, and cheap, making it a more viable option for most. Also, AM4 still supports superfast NVMe drives for storage, so there really isn't a lot you are missing out on in terms of real-world performance.