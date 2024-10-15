Slack is the default choice when it comes to team communication platforms, and for good reason. The app focuses on providing businesses with the tools they need to streamline communication, including app integrations and voice and video calling options. It is also available on various devices, whether you're using a Windows laptop or one of our favorite phones. However, Slack can be expensive, making it less suitable for small businesses and communities. A more viable option in this case is Discord, which offers most of the features mentioned — and more. Below are four reasons why Discord is better than Slack.

4 Best-in-class audio and video calls

Slack comes nowhere close

Source: Discord

Slack’s texting features are great, but the same can’t be said for its audio and video calls. The fact that most Slack workspaces rely on Zoom, Google Meet, and other platforms for meetings says it all. Discord, on the other hand, totally nails it when it comes to AV.

Discord started out by promising great voice calls for gamers, but the service is useful for anyone. You can leave it running in the background while you work or collaborate with your teammates on a project with a voice call active. The sound quality is also much better, and it has plenty of options that Slack doesn’t. For example, you can adjust the volume for everyone in the conversation. Plus, there’s no lag.

Discord also offers dedicated audio channels that users can hop in and out of whenever they want. It’s less like a formal call and more like a virtual room you can drop into. This setup is perfect for gaming or just hanging out, but it also works really well for co-working. For example, during a group project, team members can join the channel whenever they’re ready to collaborate, chat for a bit, then leave when they need to focus on solo work. There’s even video and screen sharing built in.

Slack has a similar feature called huddles, which can be used in much the same way. However, huddles aren’t as central to the Slack experience as audio channels are to Discord. While you might use a huddle for a quick check-in, Discord’s always-on channels are better suited for ongoing collaboration. Plus, if you're not a paying customer, Slack huddles are limited to two people, which makes them useless for team discussions.

3 It offers more features for free

Almost everything is free on Discord

Slack’s free version comes with several limitations that you won’t face with Discord. For starters, Slack’s free plan only lets you see messages from the last 90 days, while any older messages get hidden unless you upgrade to a paid plan. On Discord, your conversations are retained indefinitely, and everything — messages, media, and all — can be searched or scrolled through whenever you need.

Discord doesn’t put a cap on the number of people you can have in a group audio or video call. You can also easily invite people from outside your organization to join your groups. In contrast, Slack's free plan allows you to send 1:1 messages to external guests, but you can’t include them in your channels.

2 Discord upgrade costs less

It's fraction of what you pay for Slack

Source: Discord

Discord does have a few features behind a paywall, such as larger image upload limits (up to 100MB) and better-quality screen sharing. However, you can unlock these features with paid plans starting at only $3 per month per user, while Slack's plans begin at $8.75 per user per month if billed monthly.

Individual Slack users can’t upgrade their accounts on their own. The admin has to handle the payments, and the pricing is per user. For a small business or online community, this can add up quickly, making it hard to justify the expense. While Slack's pricing model does offer solid features, such as advanced integrations and enhanced security controls, which are valuable for businesses, these costs can be a significant barrier for smaller teams or communities looking for affordable options.

1 It's less "corporate" than Slack

Discord has that fun vibe

While large organizations might stick to more traditional tools, Discord's informal vibe is a fantastic fit for teams aiming to create a relaxed atmosphere. It's way less "corporate" than Slack, making it a better choice for creative industries, freelancers, or startups that prioritize a flexible workspace.

Discord's fun and casual user experience is packed with features like emojis, GIFs, and customizable profiles, which can make team communication more dynamic and less monotonous. You can express yourself with playful visuals and personalize your profile to reflect your personality.

See other Slack alternatives

While Discord isn’t a perfect replacement for Slack, as it’s primarily geared towards gamers and online communities, it does have some features that outshine Slack. If you're searching for a more affordable alternative to Slack, Discord is definitely worth considering. You might also want to explore Microsoft Teams, which has advantages over Slack, especially if you're in the Microsoft ecosystem. Also, before making any upgrades, it's a good idea to compare Slack's free version with its paid plans to see what features you might be missing out on without upgrading.