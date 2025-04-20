There are many different ways to take a screenshot on every OS, but third-party screenshot applications have never been more popular. The stock Snipping Tool and Screenshot tools on Windows and macOS, respectively, are functional, but sometimes you need something a little extra. Two of the most popular options for third-party screen capture are ShareX and Flameshot, and while the former is lauded for being feature-rich, Flameshot is probably a better choice for most users, and here are 4 reasons why.

4 Simpler interface

Does what you need it to, and then gets out of your way