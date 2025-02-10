Between privacy concerns and a lack of interest in creating accounts for, or giving access to, my Google account to every other service, I’ve been looking for open-source, preferably self-hosted, solutions for most services. Among those, a secure and efficient file-sharing service has been at the top of my list. Sure, WeTransfer exists, but between privacy concerns and the cost of long-term storage, I’ve been seriously considering hosting my own service. So, I did the obvious thing and turned to open-source solutions.

After trying out various tools, I opted for YeetFile for its flexibility, ease of use, and extensive feature set. Setting up the app was straightforward, and I followed the Docker instructions provided on the developer's Github. But it was the simplicity in everyday use that sealed the deal for me. Since then, YeetFile has become my go-to everyday file-sharing and storage solution. Here's why.

4 Effortless file sharing with maximum control

Secure file sharing made simple