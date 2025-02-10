Love them or hate them, Large Language Models are increasingly woven into the fabric of technology across the internet, smartphones, and personal computers. Your office suite now comes integrated with CoPilot, and Adobe's creative suite has its own AI assistant built in. But working with cloud-hosted LLMs comes with some tradeoffs -- privacy.

If you’re privacy-conscious, self-hosting your own LLM might be the move. I’ve been hosting my own instance of the Llama 3 model and, lately, Deepseek, and it has provided me with unparalleled control, customization, and usability. Here are four reasons why hosting my own LLM model has been a game-changer for me—and might be for you.

4 Enhanced privacy and security

I wouldn't trust ChatGPT with sensitive information, and neither should you